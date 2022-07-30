



METALLIC met and stuck with “Stranger Things” actor joseph quinn earlier this week during a rehearsal for their headlining concert at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. quinnthe actor known for his role as Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things”carried out METALLIC1986 song “Puppeteer” in one of the most memorable moments from the show’s season four finale. During the private meeting, quinn stuck with METALLIC and they offered him a custom and signed Rich in British Columbia guitar like this quinn played on the show. METALLIC leader James Hetfield told the 29-year-old he was a fan of the hit netflix show since its first season. “My children and I have been a bonding experience for us,” Hetfield said. quinn revealed that he had listened to the song constantly over the past two years and felt “very connected” to the band. “Thank you so much for allowing us to use the track,” quinn the group said. “Thank you for doing him justice,” Hetfield replied. After their conversation, the bassist Robert Trujillo guest quinn to a backstage jam session. quinnwho has played guitar since he was a kid, joked, “I’m a little rusty so maybe I need a lesson.” After, quinn say it netflix– fan site owned Round“It was amazing! Opportunities to play ‘Puppeteer’ with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often. A story for grandchildren.” “Puppeteer” was released on February 24, 1986 and was the first album METALLIC recorded after signing a contract with a major label Elektra Recordings. The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart, but has since sold over six million copies in the United States. This is the last record to feature the bassist Burton Cliffwho was killed later that year in a tourist bus accident. Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLIC‘s live set, including “Battery”, “Welcome Home (Sanatoria)” and the title track. Many fans consider him METALLICthe best album ever, a fact the band acknowledged by playing it in its entirety on a European tour in 2006. “Puppeteer” continues to sell several thousand copies a week in the United States, according to Nielsen Sound Scan. In 2016, “Puppeteer” was among the albums selected for inclusion in the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. A few years ago, METALLIC collaborated with an author named Matt Taylor on a book on the making of “Puppeteer”.

