Dileep asks SC for speedy completion of trial in actor assault case





Stating that the investigative agency filed a report on July 22 mentioning several witnesses who were already being interviewed, the petitioner (Dileep) asked that it not be used to conduct a new investigation.

Actor Dileep, who is accused in the Kerala actor assault case, has approached the Supreme Court to ask the Magistrate’s Court to resume the trial and end it at the earliest. In his petition submitted on July 29, he claimed the case was fabricated by a small but powerful and influential section of the Malayalam film industry out of personal revenge and professional rivalry. He also alleged that his ex-wife, actor Manju Warrier, and a senior police officer, who currently holds the rank of DGP in Kerala Police, were also involved. In the motion, it is also alleged that the investigative agency interpolated, falsified and mixed up voice clips and did not even spare the lawyers. The petition also mentions the survivor-actors’ interview with anchor Barkha Dutt and names it a carefully curated video that was also a ploy to evade a verdict in the case. Further, stating that the investigative agency filed a report of thousands of pages, mentioning several witnesses who were already questioned, the petitioner (Dileep) alleges that this was a ploy to prolong the investigation. Dileep’s attorney argued in the motion that a new trial in the case would cause serious harm to Dileep unless clear instructions are given to the prosecution to resume the trial without delay and unless until the court of first instance completes the examination. He also argued that a media trial was taking place and that he was unable to fulfill his professional obligations as an actor. Dileep made three main prayers to the Supreme Court: asking SC to order the trial court to resume the hearing and end the hearing within a specified time; to order the trial court that the investigation report dated July 22, 2022 not be used to conduct a new investigation; and adopt an order prohibiting the re-examination of witnesses. Earlier, on July 13, the prosecution requested three more weeks to complete a fuller investigation into the actor assault case, citing claims made by former CEO R Sreelekha via his YouTube channel Sasneham Sreelekha that Dileep was innocent and accused the police of acting under pressure from the media. The court ruled on the motion granting an extension until July 22. The case concerns the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who has since been named as the eighth defendant in the case. The five-year-old case has received renewed attention in recent months with new revelations, witnesses and a controversy involving former prisons CEO Sreelekha in favor of the accused actor.

