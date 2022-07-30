



The Chincoteague Carnival ends Saturday evening. Rides, games, fun and dining, Chincoteague Island style! A wide variety of food is available for purchase, ranging from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Rides and games for all ages. Live entertainment on stage. Also try your luck at BINGO. Fireworks on July 30 at 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. For more information on the Carnival, Fireworks and Pony Penning schedule and helpful tips, visit ChincoteagueChamber.com/Pony-Penning. Dinners are back at Glorious Church of Jesus Christ in Onancock, Va. this Saturday, July 30, 2022. Same church, different menu, and just as good as my sister! Thank you for coming to support us. Menu: fried fish, fries, coleslaw and homemade cornbread…..$12.00 Fried chicken with coleslaw and green beans….$10.00 Hot dogs with fries and coleslaw….. $8.00 You can mix and match the sides God bless each of you. Cash payment only. Cape Charles Summer 2022 will once again be alive with music with free concerts in Cape Charles’ beautiful Central Park, presented by Citizens For Central Park and the City of Cape Charles! The Harbor For The Arts Summer Festival is the largest summer concert series on Virginias Eastern Shore and features a wide variety of musical artists with something for everyone. Now in its ninth year, the weekly concerts attract thousands of local residents and visitors and provide an opportunity to enjoy free family entertainment and socialize with friends and neighbors old and new. Food vendors will be on site for the concerts. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy! This Saturday, the entertainment is the Celeste Kellogg Band. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shoredailynews.com/headlines/cool-things-happening-on-the-shore-this-weekend-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos