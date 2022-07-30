Why is Bollywood declining?





Rassiq Aziz Kabir

Published:

July 30, 2022 7:44:18 p.m.







Bollywood, once synonymous with Indian cinema, was one of India’s major cultural exports. But lately, Bollywood has not been able to wield the same influence as in the past. As a result, the question has been raised – is Bollywood in decline? Until 2011, the “Indian film festival” held in the German city of Stuttgart was called “Bollywood & Beyond”, which testified to the popularity of Bollywood abroad.



India, a country with hundreds of languages ​​and cultures, has always produced plenty of quality films in many other regional languages, but until recently they were overshadowed by the mighty Bollywood. With the apparent decline of the Hindi language film industry, these overlooked films are becoming increasingly prominent on the world stage. As mentioned earlier, Bollywood includes Indian films in Hindi, which has official status in much of India and is one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world. India is a country that produces the largest number of films. According to a report by DW, the Indian film industry generates $2 billion in revenue annually. The Hindi film industry was a product of Mumbai in the 1930s and had its peak in the 1960s and 1970s. Over the years, Bollywood films have crafted their formula for success based on human emotions, which are ubiquitous in traditional human arts – joy, fear, anger, love, courage, sadness, amazement, disgust and calm. Bollywoody films, despite exploring other genres in the plot, often retain the main romance plot. Bollywood’s fame in the 1990s and 2000s can be attributed to the rise of three Khans, namely Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, who were at the height of their careers at that time. However, the film industry has declined over the past decade. As the increasing repetitiveness of Bollywood has not gone down well in the Indian and global markets, such as with the rise of the internet, more and more content from around the world has started to become popular in India and independent filmmakers from the countries as well as regional languages. films began to catch up with the world market. Moreover, the rise of streaming services played a huge role in the decline of Bollywood as a whole, as audiences were able to compare them to other content. These contents, at times, seemed to have a better story without classic hero worship, which is one of the most dominant traits of Bollywood. These factors, along with the lack of internationally renowned glamor that Bollywood once possessed, lead to its obvious downfall. Only time will tell if this can change things. [email protected]

