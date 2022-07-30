Sara – Janhvi, Suhana – Ananya Most Stylish Bollywood BFFs in Tinsel Town





Sara-Janhvi and Katrina-Anushka One of the most wonderful bonds there is, friendship is not defined summarily. Also, friends are the family you choose. Bollywood celebrities have their best friends, with whom they have close ties, just like all of us. They can always be counted on to be seen together, dressing in style, whether they are on a regular trip or on a luxury vacation. On this friendship day, we choose to look at these Bollywood best friends who have remained close despite the good times and the bad. What else? They are also quite stylish! Here is a list of the most stylish Bollywood BFFs in Tinsel Town who are rocking their Instagram game. Looked! Sarah Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Both ladies were on top of their fashion games when they appeared on Coffee with Karan 7. They’ve been spotted together multiple times and given us major fashion goals multiple times. There’s no doubt that the two child stars share so much in common and yet pull off their fashion games at the same time. Ananya Pandey and Souhana Khan As quoted by producer Karan Johar, the two child stars “grew up in the halls of Mannat”. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were best friends for life and they never fail to give us major fashion goals whenever they hang out together. While Ananya has been in the industry for 3 years, Suhana has yet to debut. Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta You don’t always work together on a fashion line, and when you do, it’s usually outside of your usual comfort zone. As an illustration, consider how BFFs Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have used their styling and design talents to create something splendid time and time again. There’s just no mistaking the stylish power of these two. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been close friends for over 20 years. The two pals, who are Bollywood diva divas, are frequently spotted having fun together. They frequently rock their clothes at high-profile parties and are the definition of style. Alia Bhat & Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were childhood pals. The two closest friends regularly take photos together and have nailed their Instagram game. Alia and Anushka wear their outfits, whether ethnic or Western, brilliantly. If you want to rock this beachy look with your soul squad, you can take inspiration from the fashion of the two best friends. Anouchka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif dispel the misconception that it’s impossible for two women to get along and do it in style. During the promotion of their films Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaantheir camaraderie was evident, as was their high-level style. So who is your favorite Bollywood BFF pair? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.

