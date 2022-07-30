Oops! Bollywood troll netizens brutally fell in love with couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and here’s the reason





Mumbai: Bollywood IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. The Pathaan actress and Rocky Aur star Rani Ki Prem Kahani have been in the news for various reasons lately, however, making headlines together is different. However, this one is not in a good way. The late Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both on the receiving end of the trolls and their ramp walk has also been called out by netizens. Also Read: Incredible! Residents of Indore are taking THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singhs nude photoshoot goes viral While they looked hot together, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being trolled by Internet users. Fighter beauty’s stomach in lehenga is the subject of trolling. DP is getting a lot of hate these days, some also called her hairstyle. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who made news with his latest nude photo shoot, got caught for touching the feet of his mother and sister who were in the audience attending the fashion show. Netizens are stalking him for his “sanskaar” after the nude photo shoot. Check out the reviews here: Read also: Shocking! Ranveer Singh is massively criticized for his recent public appearance; netizens say “finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye” On the work front, Ranveer Singh finished Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani followed by Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus featuring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Ranveer also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Takht, Baiju Bawra with Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has biggies such as Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. 1 credit

