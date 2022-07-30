35 shocking age gaps in Bollywood movies





The curious case of aging male actors and their younger leading ladies. 1. Although it is safe to say that the plot of Arangi Re was a bit convoluted, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan seemed to be romantically involved for much of the film. And what is their age difference, you ask? 28 years old! 2. Akshay and Manushi Chhillar were romantic protagonists in Samrat Prithvirajplaying Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita respectively, despite a 29-year age gap! 3. Kiara Advani, who was Akshay Kumar’s leading lady in the 2020 film, Laxmii, is 25 years her junior. 4. Bhumi Pednekar, sound Toilets: Ek Prem Katha co-star, is 21 years younger than Akshay. Viacom Movies 18

5. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar’s Full House 4 and Bachchan Paandey co-star, is 22 years her junior. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

6. It really seems like I have a bone to pick with Akshay Kumar but you can’t blame me, given the ever-widening age gap he shares with his female co-stars. Yet another example is that of Amy Jackson, her singh is crazy co-actor, being almost 25 years younger than him. seven. Akshay and Katrina Kaif have been paired opposite each other in no less than eight films, with audiences loving their on-screen chemistry. However, it is worth noting that they have a 15 year age gap! 8. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked as co-stars in six films (with another in the works) and have also been a real-life couple. However, many of us tend to forget that Salman is 17 years older than Katrina. 9. Salman Khan has also been paired with Disha Patani in movies like time and a small part of Bharatalthough Disha is 26 years younger than him. Zee Studios

Interestingly, actress Sonali Kulkarni, who is eight years younger than Salman, played her mother in Bharat. ten. Sonakshi Sinha, who was Salman’s romantic interest in three Dabangg films, is 21 years younger than him. Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision

Sonakshi has also worked in a plethora of films opposite Akshay Kumar, who is 19 years his senior. 11. Saiee Manjrekar, who played Khushi, the love interest of a young Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, is 32 years younger than Salman Khan. 12. Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been paired with Salman Khan in films like Kick and Race 3, is 20 years her junior. 13. Salman was almost 20 years old when Sonam Kapoor, his Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star, was born. 14. Moreover, Salman was 22 when Anushka Sharma, his leading lady of Sultan, made his debut in… this world. Yash Raj Movies

Anushka was also paired with Akshay Kumar, who is 20 years her senior. 15. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have been romantically entangled/married in nearly four films, with Anushka making her Bollywood debut opposite him in Rab and Jodi’s children at the age of 20. However, did you know that they have a 22-year age gap?! 16. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, yet another “successful couple”, have a 20-year age gap between them. 17. Mahira Khan, SRK Raees co-star, is 19 years her junior. Red Chilli Entertainment

18. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, her love for Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, is 17 years younger than Shah Rukh. 19. Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn’s From De Pyaar From and Runway 34 co-star, is 22 years younger than him. T-Series Movies

I have to admit, however, that the story ofFrom De Pyaar From is about Ajay Devgn’s character who falls in love with a woman who is half his age, but his frequent association with Rakul seems a bit awkward. 20. Sonakshi Sinha, who has been paired with Ajay in several films including Son of Sardar and ActionJacksonis 18 years her junior. 21. Did you know Ajay Devgn was 28 when his Shivaay co-star, Sayyesha Saigal is born? 22. Also, Tamannaah, Ajay’s Himmatwala co-star, is 21 years younger than him. 23. Tamannaah and Saif Ali Khan, who belonged to each other “Caller’s Melody” in Humshakals, have a 19-year age gap between them. 24. I’m pretty sure you already knew that Aamir Khan PACK co-star, Anushka Sharma, is 23 years her junior. 25. But did you also know that Asin, his leading lady in Ghajini21 years younger than him? 26. During this time, his Dhoom 3 and Hindostan thugs co-actor, Katrina Kaif, is 18 years her junior. 27. Few realize it, but Hrithik Roshan is 19 years older than his Super 30 Co-actor, Mrunal Thakur. 28. Moreover, Pooja Hegde, his leading lady in Mohenjo Darois 17 years younger than Hrithik. 29. Yes, he looks much younger than his actual age, but, as of today, Anil Kapoor is 65 years old. He played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband in the 2005 film Bewafaa, despite their age difference of 24 years! 30. Moreover, his co-star, Rani Mukerji was only 23 years old when their film, Nayak: the real hero, published. Anil was 45 at the time. 31. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was cast opposite Anil in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Haiis 17 years her junior. Film companies SK

They were also seen in the movie taal in 1999. 32. Anil Kapoor was also paired with Ameesha Patel, who is 19 years younger than him, in Race 2. UTV Movies

We also saw him face Sameera Reddy, 22 years his junior, in Racewhile Mallika Sherawat, her Welcome co-star, is 20 years younger than Anil. 33. I cannot forget the fact that Shefali Shah, who plays Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Waqt: the race against time30 years younger than him! Eros International

In the film, Shefali also played Akshay Kumar’s mother although Akshay is five years older than her! 34. We’ve all had countless repeat viewings of Sooryavansham on Set Max, but, did you notice that Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star Soundarya was only 27 when the movie was released, when he was 57?! Padmalaya combines

Jayasudha, his other co-actor, is 16 years younger than Amitabh. 35. While the movie Nishabd is a bit of an outlier because its story basically revolved around the age difference between the protagonists, watching a 65-year-old Amitabh Bachchan romance a 19-year-old Jiah Khan was certainly uncomfortable. Ram Gopal Verma

I also remember films such as Cheeni Kum,Haramkhor, andThe arc of Akshaye Khanna and Dimple Kapadia inDil Chahta Hai, where the significant age difference between the actors basically drove the plot. However, these stories were all sensibly told and handled with sensitivity, and it wouldn’t be entirely appropriate to place them on this list. Why do actresses have an expiration date based on their age, but not their male counterparts? When will this deep-rooted ageism in Bollywood begin to unravel? While OTT platforms have certainly brought a refreshing change with a more age-appropriate cast, mainstream movies have yet to follow suit. I guess all we can do at this point is wait (and maybe fossilize in the process). What crazy age gaps did I miss? Let me know in the comments! Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

