See Metallica Jam Out with “Stranger Things” Actor Joseph Quinn

Hours before Metallica recognized stranger things– fueled by the resurgence of their “Master of Puppets” during their Lollapalooza set, the metal legends hung out and stuck backstage with actor Joseph Quinn, whose character Eddie Munson is responsible for the song’s resurgence in popularity .

Quinn was on hand at the Chicago festival, where Netflix arranged a meeting between Metallica and the actor. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Since season one,” James Hetfield told Quinn. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.”

this is for eddie

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson’s heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P —Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

Hetfield also thanked Quinn — who spent months learning to play the 1986 song on guitar — for doing the track justice. “That’s all I listened to for two years,” Quinn told the band. “I feel very connected to you guys.”

Quinn was then invited to “jam” in the band’s tuning room ahead of Thursday’s Metallica headliner, with the actor deftly holding along to Hetfield and Kirk Hammett’s two-guitar assault. “We would like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a quintet,” joked Lars Ulrich.

Metallica then gifted Quinn with a BC Rich guitar that resembled the one his character Eddie Munson used to ward off demons. stranger things in a pivotal scene. Ulrich also gave Quinn an all-access pass that would allow him to catch Metallica at any of their shows.

Currently losing my mind @Metallica duet with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB —Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022

“It was amazing! The opportunities to play ‘Master of Puppets’ with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often,” Quinn later said. Netflix’s Tudum says. “A story for grandchildren.”

It’s unclear if Quinn also had the opportunity to meet Friday’s headliner, Eddie Munson’s love interest Dua Lipa.