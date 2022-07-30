Bollywood – Highlights from Bollywood and Tollywood this week





Posted on 30.07.22, 19:15 It has been a week of new beginnings with constant fashion sleepiness in Bollywood and Tollywood. Here are some glimpses into the lives of popular celebrities that you wouldn’t want to miss. Shah Rukh Khan I’ve been a fan of SRK-Deepika since Om Shanti Om? The magical duo are ready to sizzle the screens again in Pathane, released on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser for Deepika Padukone’s role with the caption – “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you!” as the actress points a gun at the camera. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh In Manish Malhotra’s designs, the latest photos of the power couples are too hot to handle. Royal couture, gelled hair, and intense Deepikas eye makeup if you’re looking for inspiration for a party lookbook, here are a few. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt stole the show in a shimmering black and gray number, paired with husband Ranbir Kapoors’ blazer. She kept her hair open, adding waves to accentuate the brown highlights and opted for statement eyes and nude lips to complete her look. The actress will next be seen in darlings on Netflix. Vicky Kaushal The Masan The actor thanked his fans on the film’s seventh anniversary with a series of previews of the film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, also starring Richa Chadda, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi. The image carousel shared on the cast’s Instagram handle also features a photo with the director. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan has some ideas for how the #Bawaal summer should look like. Bonding with a little fan, bonding with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and a glimpse of what’s on the plate, the actor has it all covered. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal should be released in 2023. Prosenjit Chatterjee No #MondayBlues when Rocky is around wrote Prosenjit Chatterjee aka Bumbaand, posing with her pawsome friend and we couldn’t agree more. On the work front, Prosenjit will next be seen in Kosher Gypsy with Dev, Ishaa Saha and Ranjit Mullick. The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022. Parambrata Chattopadhyay Parambratas Goofing Around For Selfies With Upcoming Film’s Co-Star Bibaho Bibhrat at TopCat CCU is too cool. PS Don’t miss Abirs original Kakababu t-shirt! Saswata Chatterjee Saswata Chatterjee shared advice on traditional clothing for men in white kurtas and dhoti of Achena Uttams first night. The actor played matinee idol Uttam Kumar in the film. Swastika Mukherjee Looking for the Saturday night vibe? Swastika has a few notes to share, amplifying the heat in a thigh-slit Abhishek Roy outfit. We love her funky shades and statement earrings.

