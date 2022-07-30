‘Escape From Tarkov’ actor speaks out about the game’s cheating problem





A Escape from Tarkov Voice actor and content creator, FortyOne, recently posted a video calling out in-game cheaters to harass themselves and other streamers. The videowhich is titled Cheating In Tarkov, has FortyOne recalling his struggles with cheaters in the game. He states that I’ve been getting sniped by cheaters on a regular basis for about a month and a half since making this video. FortyOne mentions that a streamer was banned on Twitch for the aforementioned stream sniping, but that person is not the only one, and they are not alone. Stream sniping is an activity where players will join a multiplayer match of streamers and determine their in-game location by watching their live streams, gaining an unfair advantage over them and essentially ruining the game. He goes on to note that there is a Discord server of hundreds of users, dedicated to stream sniping streamers in Escape from Tarkov and kill them in game with their cheats. FortyOne will then note how when content creators mention this, cheaters will go into the streamers live chat and become a professional victim, going so far as to accuse the streamer of jeopardizing their lifestyle because of what they said. I urge you to take anything an opponent says about this situation with a huge grain of salt, he continued, agreeing that the cheating situation in Tarkov is just as bad as people make it out to be, and it may even be worse than claimed, with some people no longer feeling safe streaming the game. If these cheaters can see your inventory, your name, your level, what else can they see? Your IP address? Your login information? It is entirely reasonable to worry about this given the current state of these cheats. He concludes by saying that something must be done to change the situation of the game. In other news, a cross between Assassin’s Creed and PUBG: Battlegrounds arrives later this month.

