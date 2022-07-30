Shankar in search of a Bollywood beauty?





Director Shankar is set to resume filming Indian 2 after years. The differences between the producers and Shankar are resolved and the best director has agreed to finish filming at the earliest. We have already revealed that Shankar will simultaneously film for Indian 2 and Ram Charan's film for ten days each in one month. Shankar is finalizing the cast for Indian 2. Kajal, who is paired next to Kamal, got married and she recently gave birth to a baby boy. The Indian 2 team contacted Kajal but the actress showed no interest in the film. Shankar and his team are keen on securing a Bollywood beauty for the role. Names like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are being considered for now. Shankar is currently in Mumbai to finalize the first lady. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will play other important roles in Indian 2. Shankar is keen to get the film ready for the summer 2023 release. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Kamal Haasan is ready to join the sets of Indian 2 very soon.

