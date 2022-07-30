“Sara Tendulkar Bollywood Mein Aane Wali Hai”, react to Internet users on her repeated tracking videos for a few days





Sara Tendulkar made headlines and how. She is the daughter of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and is an up-and-coming fashionista. Her aesthetic Instagram feed is a feast for our sore eyes and we can’t wait for her big Bollywood debut. Earlier today the beauty was spotted at Mumbai airport and now netizens are wondering if her recent outings are because she will be making her Bollywood debut soon. Scroll below to read the scoop. Sara is very popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She is also very active and often shares photos and videos of herself entertaining her fans on the photo sharing site. Getting back on topic, the beauty was snapped in Mumbai earlier today looking chic in her simple outfit. Sara Tendulkar paired an off-white crochet top with black leggings and styled it with beige flats. She carried a fancy bag to go with her outfit which subtly completed the whole look. Sara Tendulkar kept her hair open with a parting in the middle and was spotted wearing a mask. Take a look at his video below: Reacting to his video, one user on Instagram commented, Ekdum Tendulkar chaal raha hain lagta hain. Baap aur beti ki chaal ek jaise hain. Another user commented, Bollywood actress ki se jiyada sunder hai A third user commented, Shayad film me ayegi, iss liye kuchh dino se thoda zyada hi capture kiya ja raha hai inko. What do you think of the reaction of Internet users to the recent scouting of Mumbai airport by Sara Tendulkar? Tell us in the comments below. For more updates, stay on Koimoi. Must read:Karan Johar breaks silence on allegations of bias towards Janhvi Kapoor about Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan: everyone misread Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/sara-tendulkar-bollywood-mein-aane-wali-hai-react-netizens-on-her-repeated-spotting-videos-since-few-days/

