Karan Johar says the perception that Bollywood is over is ‘nonsense and bullshit’





Karan Johar believes that reports of Bollywood’s death are greatly exaggerated. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker reacted strongly to perceptions that Bollywood was over, calling it rubbish. Over the past year or so, many big-budget Hindi films have bombed the box office even as their southern counterparts hit the cash. This has made many people wonder if the era of Bollywood dominance in Indian cinema is over. Read also : Lyricist Sameer Anjaan says ‘the music industry is dead’ Karan, who has directed some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, says that even though it has become difficult to keep audiences in theaters, good movies will still work. In an interaction with news agency PTI, when asked to comment on claims that Bollywood is over, Karan said, “That’s nonsense and hogwash.” Good movies will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a big number. We also did some numbers on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Movies that aren’t good can never work and they never have. The filmmaker’s own production, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, managed to earn over 84 crore after its release last month. Alia Bhatt-star Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the other hand, almost did 180 crores at the box office while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was transformed 250 crores at the counter. However, several big-ticket Hindi movies like Salman Khan’s Antim, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera had disappointing runs. Moreover, southern films have easily eclipsed Bollywood hit numbers. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 Crossover 1100 crore while Vikram and Pushpa: The Rise earned more 350 crore each. Karan said he hopes the upcoming lineup of Bollywood films, which includes titles featuring superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, will light up the box office. Now we have a lot of great movies to come. We have Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, then there’s Rohit Shetty’s film and finally we end the year with a Salman Khan film. There are so many things to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it, he added. The filmmaker, who returns to directing after six years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, thinks it’s not easy to live up to expectations. Bringing the audience inside a movie theater is no longer easy. You have to make sure your movie, trailer, campaign is exciting to run to get those numbers. You live up to your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it’s more of a challenge and I like to take on challenges, he added. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, will be released next year. Karan is currently hosting the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan, which airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

