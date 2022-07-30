Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) ranking reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.





Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR – Get a rating)The stock of was reaffirmed by its “overweight” rating by stock market analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released Thursday, market beat reports. They currently have a price target of 126 ($151.81) on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.The company’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price. FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on Flutter Entertainment shares in a Wednesday, May 4, report. Jefferies Financial Group set a price target of 129 ($155.42) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a Tuesday, July 5 report. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on Flutter Entertainment shares in a Tuesday, June 21 report. UBS Group set a target price of 150 ($180.72) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a Thursday, May 5 report. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a price target of 138 ($166.27) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a Friday, July 15 report. One equity research analyst gave the stock a hold rating and eight gave the stock a buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 144.75 ($174.40). Flutter Entertainment Awards Performance FLTR opened at 8,228 GBX ($99.13) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one-year minimum of 7,340 GBX ($88.43) and a one-year maximum of 162.75 ($196.08). The company has a debt ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8,484.25 GBX and its 200-day simple moving average is 9,135.39 GBX. The stock has a market capitalization of 14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.79. Flutter Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the UK, Ireland, Australia, USA and internationally. The Company operates through four segments: United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, International and United States. It offers sports betting and sports betting exchange products, daily fantasy sports products and pari-mutuel products; fixed odds game betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including bingo, rummy and online poker; and business-to-business services. See also Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for Flutter Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

