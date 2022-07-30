New Hollywood Exhibit Celebrates ‘Our Gang’ Shorts | Entertainment

When a new exhibit opened Wednesday at the Hollywood Museum to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the short film “Our Gang,” one special guest was truly special.
First shown in theaters in the early 1920s, the film series was in production for another two decades and featured an ever-changing cast of some 200 children, showcasing their comedic neighborhood antics.
“This is an exhibit that moviegoers will enjoy, as well as families who have enjoyed ‘Our Gang’ in film, in TV syndication over the years, and the animated series ‘Our Gang’,” said Donelle Dadigan. , founder and president of the museum. Renamed “The Little Rascals”, the films reached a new audience when they were shown on television in the 1960s.
Throughout the series of some 220 shorts created by producer Hal Roach, around 40 child actors appeared regularly beginning in the silent era of 1922 and continuing through 1944. Sidney Kibrick, one of the last regulars in the cast of “Our Gang”, was among the many celebrities. guests present for the opening of the exhibition.
Kibrick, 94, appeared in more than two dozen “Gang” shorts, initially as an unnamed character but eventually anointed with the nickname “Woim,” the exaggerated pronunciation of “worm” in Brooklyn. Other well-known members of the gang included Spanky (George McFarland), Butch (Tommy Bond), Buckwheat (Billie Thomas), and Alfalfa (Carl Switzer).
“We had two hours of school in the morning, then we worked from six to four until we were done,” Kibrick recalled from his home in Los Angeles. “There was a lot of work, there’s no doubt, but our director, Gordon Douglas, was a great guy and he was really able to get a lot out of every kid.”
Despite the long hours, there was also sometimes time to relax and be a kid off camera.
“There was a big pond at the studio, so Spanky and I would go fishing a lot,” Kibrick said. “We developed a lifelong friendship and although he moved to Dallas while I lived in Beverly Hills, we used to visit and stay at each other’s place many times over the years. “
Despite dozens of kids running around the set, Kibrick recalls things never got out of hand.
“We had scripts and we had to rehearse before shooting, so it was very structured,” he recalls. “The parents had to be on set at all times and they were really nice to all the kids.”
And while most of the young actors got along well, Kibrick remembers one troublemaker.
“Alfalfa (Switzerland) was a very difficult kid and created a lot of problems on set. He was not nice not only to the gang, but to the boys and girls who were extras in the movies. It was just his nature. Years later he was killed in a fight, so he was basically a tough kid.”
The same was true for Kibrick’s character, Woim.
“I was Butch’s sidekick and we were the bad guys who always went up against Spanky, Alfalfa and Darla (Hood),” he explained.
Born in Minneapolis, young Sid was just a baby when the family moved to Los Angeles so his father could find a better job. “We left when I was 6 weeks old,” said Kibrick, who was later “discovered” after turning 5.
“My mother took us to Grauman’s Chinese Theater and after the movie a man came up to us, pointed at me and said he could ‘use this little kid in the movies,'” Kibrick recalled. “He was a talent scout, but you had to join Central Casting before you could work at the time. It was very difficult to get in, but he helped us. I started working in a few Shirley films Temple and I starred in several films before and after ‘Our Gang’.”
Kibrick remembers his parents really pushing him and his brother Leonard to become actors.
“I was making $750 a week on ‘Our Gang,’ which was a lot at the time, especially during the Depression,” he said. “But by the time I was 15, I had had enough. My parents wanted me to continue but eventually my mother agreed to my wishes. Later I attended college and became a property developer. J I did a lot of construction in the commercial apartments and offices in the San Fernando Valley and built over 1,000 homes in Thousand Oaks, so I had a very successful post-Hollywood career.
Kibrick says he provided photos for the Hollywood Museum exhibit, which remains on display for the rest of the year.
“It’s a great event,” he said, “and it’s nice to be remembered!”
The Hollywood Museum is located in the historic Max Factor Building at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Visit TheHollywoodMuseum.com for more information.