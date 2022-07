The Stranger Things actor thought the show would be a disaster and canceled it after season 1

David Harbor netflix

It’s 2015. You’re David Harbor filming a weird new Netflix series about a magical little girl and her friends. You don’t understand that in 2022, this show will be one of the most viewed on the planet, a huge hit. In fact, you think that sounds a bit absurd. You think it’s not going to happen. Turns out that’s more or less exactly what was going through David Harbors’ mind while filming Season 1 of Stranger Things, where it can be hard to see the bigger picture even if you’re part of something special right now. Addressing the BBC The One Show, Harbor recounted a crisis of faith on the set of Season 1: “I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were in Atlanta, Netflix gave us a budget of around $20. , ‘I don’t think it’s going to work.'” What do you know, hairdresser? But Harbor felt something similar at the time: “By the time we were done, we were done, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season, we would be the first Netflix show to never have a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.” < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> At the time, Stranger Things seemed like an extremely outlandish concept that could have easily been bombarded. The Duffer Bros. have already explained that no one was even trying to try and capture the kind of wondrous 80s childhood cinematic magic outside of maybe JJ Abrams Super 8, and at the time they were the only ones trying with a project like Stranger Things. Eleven netflix

The first season of the show was basically a variation of ET, with Eleven replacing the alien, which did resonate with audiences, and that’s why the show became the megahit it is today. It’s a little strange to go all the way back to season 1 to see how much the show has changed from the ET homage to season 4 here heavily influenced by Nightmare on Elm Street, a very different class of classic 80s. The spirit may still be the same, but the show has grown and certainly no longer works on a $20 budget. Apparently, Stranger Things now has a budget of $30 million per episode, between cast salaries and visual effects. I think there’s a bigger lesson here somewhere, where Harbors’ doubts about his own work that became one of the most popular shows in history could be applied to a variety of life circumstances. where something may look terrible at the time, but you don’t know where it will go when it’s finished. I will be finish this book I’m writing David Harbour, thank you! Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller Series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

