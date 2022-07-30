Hollywood Likes To Remind Us Of The ’50s Blacklist, Ignore The Modern Version – OutKick

Hollywood’s favorite subject, the blacklist of the 1950s, is once again front and center. This time it’s courtesy of Mad Men alum Jon Hamm.

What’s infuriating is how celebrities refuse to learn the lessons of this era. In fact, they often double them.

Hamm stars this summer in the new Audible podcast drama The Big Lie, which is set in the 1950s. The audio series features Hamm as an FBI agent tasked with crushing a Hollywood blacklist-related movie.

Ana de la Reguera and Jon Hamm talk onstage at the world premiere of ‘The Big Lie’ (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible)

The blacklist era, led by Sen. Joe McCarthy, tracked down anyone with real or suspected communist ties. This had a direct impact on Hollywood, sending famous screenwriters like Dalton Trumbo of “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” fame scrambling to defend their First Amendment rights.

He was one of 10 Hollywood screenwriters, directors and producers forced to appear before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) to describe and defend their political affiliations.

Tinsel Town later blacklisted the band, forcing some to find creative ways to produce art.

Hamms seven-part audio series, from Jean Mankiewicza relative of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, co-stars Kate Mara, Giancarlo Esposito and David Strathairn.

The Blacklist period remains a sad chapter in American history, and Hollywood can’t help but recount it. Previous films exploring the era include Guilty by Suspicion (1991) starring Robert De Niro, The Front (1976) starring Woody Allen, Good Night and Good Luck (2005) directed by George Clooney, and The Majestic (2001) starring Jim Carrey.

Trumbo personally inspired two feature films – the 2007 documentary Trumbo and 2015 Trumbo with Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston.

Photograph of writer Dalton Trumbo on June 9, 1950. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)

Bryan Cranston as Dalton Trumbo in the 2015 film “Trumbo”

Last year’s Oscar-nominated film Being the Ricardos featured a major Blacklist-related subplot. Well soon see a feature film based on Senator McCarthy, with famous actor Michael Shannon playing the title character. Production begins later this year.

The ironies couldn’t be more obvious to everyone except those in the Hollywood bubble.

A new blacklist exists in Hollywood today, one with chilling echoes of the past. Journalists sometimes write about it without any sense of outrage. Industry stars and starlets either ignore it or silently wish it were.

It targets conservative artists, people who lean to the right and/or vote for politicians like Donald Trump.

Does it look like a conspiracy?

Ask Gina Carano, who was fired for sharing right-wing posts on social media that were far less inflammatory than her progressive peers. Or Antonio Sabato, Jr., who has publicly said he supports President Trump. effectively crashed his acting career.

It’s not a new problem.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, The Hollywood Reporter right-wing artists interviewed for their thoughts on the election.

While THR spoke to dozens of Trump voters, few were willing to announce their support, citing their desire to avoid backlash from fellow voters. One makeup artist, for example, says longtime clients stopped hiring her after learning she was a Republican. The Hollywood Reporter

In 2018, former home improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan said Hollywood has more conservative stars than many suspect, but they remain silent for fear of professional reprisals.

Podcaster and freethinker Adam Carolla may have said it best.

This is a city that keeps talking about the evils of McCarthyism that will happily blackball you and cut you out of your source of income if they could. Adam Carolla

The new Blacklist 2.0 target?

Stars suggesting vaccination mandates and other pandemic restrictions might not be in our best interest.

Black actor Clifton Duncan has revealed how his career fell apart after refusing to get a COVID-19 shot as his Hollywood bosses insisted.

“So now I’m looking at the 40-year-old barrel. I no longer reside in the city formerly known as New York, a place I called home for a decade and a half. I wait for a living, something I haven’t had to do since I was 22. I no longer have a powerful manager sending me auditions for lucrative, high-profile, life-changing projects, and I no longer have the prospect of earning a five-figure weekly salary working in television or Broadway. . And now the prospect of paying off all those NYU loans, maybe even starting a family, has become an even more distant dream. Clifton Duncan

Today’s blacklisted stars don’t fear jail or being dragged before a draconian government committee. Instead, they remain silent, fearing that their next gig will be their last.