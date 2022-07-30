Gwyneth Paltrow: I had to “work almost twice as hard” as a celebrity kid





“People are ready to pull you down,” Paltrow opened, “and say you don’t belong here and you’re only here because of your dad or your mom or whatever. whatever else.”

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks out on privilege. The daughter of Tony winner Blythe Danner and late director-producer Bruce Paltrow told fellow celebrity Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) that Hollywood kids have to work “twice as hard” to succeed in the industry. “I mean, look, I think it’s just because as someone’s child, you have access that other people don’t have, so the rules of the game aren’t equal from that way,” Paltrow admitted during Bieber’s “Who’s in my bathroom?” YouTube series. “However, I really feel like once your foot is in the door you unfairly walked in, you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.” The Oscar winner continued: “People are ready to pull you down and say you don’t belong there and you’re only there because of your father or your mother. or whatever.” Paltrow explained that criticism shouldn’t “limit” the goals of Hollywood’s next generation. Related Related “What I truly believe is that no one in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, should negatively impact your path or the decision you make,” the Goop founder summed up. After decades in the spotlight, Paltrow herself chose to take a break from her most recent role on “The Politician” in 2020. “I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow shared recently. “I think I’m so lucky to have been able to do it, and I’m sure I will do it again, at some point.” She added: “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do. And I love how immediate it is and how, you know, we’re able to create a produced from scratch that we believe in so much. Paltrow’s next role, she teased, is one her mother Danner actually advised. “I don’t dream of movies at all, but…I promised my mother that at some point before I died, I told her I was going to do a play,” Paltrow alluded to a production of Broadway. “So I’m going to keep that promise at some point.” Reflecting on her career as a whole, Paltrow previously said “Hello America” in 2020, “I kind of thought, ‘Well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, where am I headed? [Being an actor is] so transient, you’re still everywhere. It is difficult to plant roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I love hanging out with my old friends and cooking and hugging my kids. Like, I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks… that’s just not who I am. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

