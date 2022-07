sofia carson: ‘Purple Hearts’ movie review: Netizens are going gaga over the music, actor Sofia Carson’s performance. Read the details here

purple hearts, was released on Friday. It was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum while the screenplay was done by Liz W. Garcia and Kyle Jarrow. Netflix’s highly anticipated movie,was released on Friday. It was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum while the screenplay was done by Liz W. Garcia and Kyle Jarrow. In it, Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson are the main protagonists, who fall deeply in love with each other. Chosen Jacob and Kendall Chappel also star in it, alongside others. According to the film’s official synopsis, “Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a struggling sailor, and Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, agree to marry purely for military reasons, despite their many differences. ”

Tragedy strikes and the line between reality and pretense blurs. Critics didn’t like the film very much and called it corny. However, fans of the film loved the cheesy and emotional vibe of the film. Twitter was full of praise as netizens were in awe of the music and acting. The film’s overall approach was praised, and the film was able to evoke remorse and deep feelings of love in both characters. Many people enjoyed the actors, but in particular, they loved Sofia Carson’s acting in the film. everyone should go watch Purple Hearts on Netflix!! Cassie and Luke’s story really touched my heart, it was beautiful and moving. I loved this film ! #purplehearts #purpleheartsnetflix pic.twitter.com/id2ZGQ1SEx – (@jolangfrds) July 29, 2022 People also loved the film’s music, which revolves around the life of a singer-songwriter. The film’s music seems to have exceeded fans’ expectations as many people melted while listening to it. In the end, the “convenient” marriage turns into an “awkward” love affair. The film is two hours long and also stars Sarah Rich, Breana Raquel, Anthony Ippolito, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby and Scott Deckert.



Disclaimer: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary measures to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

