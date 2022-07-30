PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/25/22 (MagicBand+ Soft Launches In-App, Driving Goofy DVC Billboard Can Be Demolished, & More)





Hello from Hollywood! Today we tour Disney’s Hollywood Studios before taking a ride on the Disney Skyliner to experience Disney’s BoardWalk. First, we knocked on the door with our MagicBand+, which we were able to link to our account in the My Disney Experience app. We could change band colors and adjust haptic settings like brightness and motion sensitivity when waving the statues during the Fab 50 Quest. It’s time to go shopping! The first Halloween product ‘Feeling Fangtastic’ Mickey Mouse shirt we found a few days ago is still in stock on the shelves. It’s a mad dash to get rope drop attractions! Do you walk down Sunset Boulevard first? We decided to hit Batuu first! The planters hiding the new Batuu Bounty Hunters game grab point are still in place. Our MagicBand+ didn’t explode in the country at all while we were here, so excited to be playing in a few days. There’s a droid for that?! A “droid builders” R-series mug is trending on the shelves of Droid Depot. He even comes with his very own droid arm stir stick! “Protect the Galaxy” with the new First Order Flag and Stormtrooper Jacket available at the First Order Base Camp. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsoring travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. Lines were long today at Toy Story Land when we stopped. We wanted to do a quick “dash” on Slinky, but the wait time was 115 minutes! Tower of Terror was only 60 minutes away, so we headed to Sunset Boulevard. Do you already have a pair? Tower of Terror’s spooky and cute new glow-in-the-dark ears! These are in stock at Tower Hotels Gifts after you step off the elevator. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster next to Tower of Terror was also experiencing high wait times so we decided to end our afternoon shopping. Hey, army men! Did you know these guys are supposed to be back for a walk around Toy Story Land soon? After a quick bite to eat at Woody’s Lunch Box, we headed to Disney’s BoardWalk, where more and more work is accelerating on the future site of the Cake Bake Shop which will arrive in 2023. All signs of the old ESPN Club have been deleted. BoardWalk Bakery is also seeing construction where it is being transformed into the BoardWalk Deli, which is expected to open in a few weeks. It’s been a long day, so it’s time to go! As we were driving home, it appears that work is being done on the DVC billboard on Buena Vista Drive. Hopefully this is just a renovation as many old Disney commercials are being torn down. Stay tuned for updates and thanks for following us today! For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Related

