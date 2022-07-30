Colin Farrell on panic attacks he suffered while filming Ron Howards drama Thai Cave Rescue Thirteen Lives – The Hollywood Reporter

When Colin Farrell learned that his Thirteen Lives Co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than relying on a stunt double he couldn’t resist diving behind him.

“I couldn’t let Viggo take all the glory,” joked Farrell. The Hollywood Reporter Thursday night at the premiere of the film directed by Ron Howard. “Maybe I should blame Viggo for that decision, but, you know, for a penny for a pound. If Viggo is in, I’m in.

Easier said than done.

Thirteen Lives, now in select MGM/UA theaters ahead of Prime Video’s worldwide debut on August 5, tells the true story of an unprecedented global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team after they become trapped in the cave. of Tham Luang during an unexpected rainstorm. A collective of the world’s most skilled divers mobilized alongside Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their trainer. Howard directed from a screenplay by William Nicholson based on a story by Nicholson and Don Macpherson.

Farrell portrays one of these divers, John Volanthen, opposite Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Paul Gleeson, Tom Bateman and others in a role that was not only physically demanding but also mentally charged with a intensive diving training to prepare to navigate in real

“I had a few panicky moments underwater when I had to be like, ‘Relax. Be calm. You’re fine. No reason to worry. Your tank is fine, you have a full tank. at 60%. Just slow your breath. It’s OK,” Farrell recalled of the harrowing underwater moments in the cave. “Sometimes there was no surface above your head, just a ceiling and it was incredibly annoying and I was incredibly uncomfortable. There was no light and you would wait [the crew] get on the speakers to tell you the camera was rolling. But if you were underwater when they called “action” you might not hear the fucking speaker so everyone is watching everyone underwater. If something happened, someone might back up on you and kick your fucking mask [pushing it sideways]. All of a sudden, hello, panic attack.

Colin Farrell appears in a scene from Ron Howard Thirteen Lives. Everett

As to whether Thirteen Lives is the toughest project he’s ever been on, the actor said, “Probably because there was that mental aspect as well, to be honest with you.”

For Howard, navigating caves has become one of his biggest challenges as a director. “I’ve done a lot of work in the water and the water is quite manageable. The tight spaces are what ended up making the movie a lot harder than I thought it would be,” he explained, adding that it was one he was able to achieve thanks to the bravery of his cast. “Our actors ended up doing their own diving because once they had learned the technique of cave diving, they came to me and said it was such a special skill of their characters, so they asked if we could revamp the program and make it possible for them to do all their own underwater work. And they did. It made a huge difference for me as a director and it will be for the audience because there are no quick cuts. Suddenly you realize what you’re seeing is actually Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. They’re in there.

Hardships aside, Farrell says he always tries to center the gratitude of having been employed as an actor: “I should never lose sight of the privileged position I’m in to be able to earn a living by telling stories, which is basically what I do. You know, that’s all. I make my living telling stories and bringing characters to life. I’m learning a bit about myself on the side but that’s not why I’m doing it, of course. It’s really amazing work and an experience that I can share with other people.

He continued, “In a world as fractured as the world we share, there is a common purpose on a film set. You don’t step on it and hear ‘The Hills Are Alive’ [with the sound of music] being sung. Sets can be very tense places but the main thing is that there’s a common goal and I’ve been lucky enough to be on movies where there’s a sense of unity and that’s great to live.

Speaking of great experiences, Farrell attended last night’s premiere with his son, Henry, who stayed close to his father as he navigated his way through the press line. “I’m so proud of him as a human being,” Farrell said during their rare red carpet outing together. “I’m a big fan of his, I love him so much. I have two big boys. I’m very, very lucky.

Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen in a scene from the film. “I knew he would do a great job,” Mortensen said of working with filmmaker Ron Howard. “He’s good at telling these kinds of stories and I learned that not only is he a great director, but also a great director of actors. It was just a great experience. Everett