Will Smith’s New Oscars Slap Video Takes Hollywood’s Apology To A New Level

An interview room is blurry and the background noise rustles like a title card appears on the screen: “It’s been a minute…”, it reads, four little words and ellipsis responsible for lifting very heavy loads. They announce a conversation between old friends. We know him and he knows us. Time has passed, too much maybe, but we’re cool enough with each other to joke.

Will Smith’s first sign in the “It’s been a minute…” apology video he posted on Friday, July 29 is not visual but auditory. As the text fades out “Over the past few months I’ve done a lot of self-reflection and homework…You’ve asked a lot of fair questions that I want to take some time to answer” we let’s hear a “mmhmm” and a sigh, this worn time, immediately readable and recognizable signifying effort and seriousness of purpose.

Now, obviously, we’re going to hear a fuller explanation of, or reckon with, the slap heard around the world when, at the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith took the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian had makes a stupid joke about the short hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. (She suffers from alopecia, which disproportionately affects black women.)

In “It’s been a minute…”, we see Smith walk in and sit down with a grunt, concentrating wearing a knit polo shirt and a cap bearing the logo of Westbrook, the entertainment company he and Pinkett Smith founded. . It’s the uniform of a hard-working, mild-mannered father who owns a small business. He is like one of us.

We don’t have an intro anymore. Smith begins by reading a question in the monotonous tone of a child being forced to read aloud in class: “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?” Ums and stutters come first. Lips purse and contract. This, we are meant to understand, is a raw, vulnerable, and unscripted display.

Still, there’s nothing raw about the five-minute, 44-second video, posted to Smith’s YouTube channel. It’s a brilliant multi-camera shoot with clever cuts. He wants to make Smith squirm and thrash just enough that we feel he has lowered himself, thus doing penance or performing contrition. But he can’t hurt himself too badly, either for what he did at the Oscars or in his current fake armor loss, or he risks tarnishing his future plans and opportunities.

Still, something must be said and done, the PR machine dictates, which makes “it’s been a minute…” perhaps the moment the apology video becomes an art form. Ten years ago, we had fuzzy, unflattering news clips of Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer apologizing for sex offenses, their wives by their side, all staring into the void. With #MeToo, we had terse written statements. Now the excuser takes control of the visual narrative.

But maybe Smith is really sorry, you might say. And maybe you’re right. But what does “sorry” mean?

The selfish regret of wishing you had done nothing is easy. In the video, one of Smith’s first actions after apologizing to Rock is to charge Rock by putting the ball in his court, telling us that Rock said he wasn’t ready to talk yet, a cover gesture. He then apologizes to Rock’s mother, which comes across as a cheap ploy to invoke vague, warm blurs of a mother’s love and show that Smith respects his elders.

As Smith speaks, he gives too many syllables the same heavy emphasis, sounding like a suitcase rolling down a flight of stairs. Sometimes he frowns and moves a clawed hand in a circular motion to show he is thinking about that fateful moment and its aftermath. “I’m not going to try to unpack all this now,” he said afterwards. But if not now, then what is this video for?

“There’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that time,” he assures us, but those words only serve to drive away the Will Smith we have known since “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” by Will Smith from the Oscars. They say, “It was me, but it wasn’t the real me.” They avoid accountability.

Being truly sorry should be an act of empathy. It should be about putting others first, acknowledging and imagining what their hurt is like, before moving on to specific plans to ensure nothing like it happens again. Throughout the rest of the video, even when Smith mentions the night’s other Oscar nominees, whose fame he eclipsed, he reminds us of his own win, for “King Richard.” He says: ‘Letting people down is my central trauma’, likely an allusion to Smith’s abusive father, a story he delves into in his memoir ‘Will’, published last year.

But then comes Smith’s most heartfelt moment. “I try to feel remorse without being ashamed of myself. I’m human, and I made a mistake, and I try not to think of myself as a piece of s. It’s a smart line, but it seeks public sympathy for itself, not for those it has hurt. “I promise you that I am deeply dedicated and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world,” he concludes. “If you hang in there, I promise you we can be friends again.”

Ultimately, the video betrays a belief that just by being there and saying certain things on camera for a few minutes, Smith will win us over with his natural appeal and remind us of the star we loved in “Bad Boys, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Ali’, the young man we all saw growing up on screen.

But the camera and star power can’t make everything better this time. Real-life sincerity focused on the well-being of others may well surpass Hollywood’s storytelling powers.







