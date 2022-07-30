Metallica, ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Jam at ‘Master of Puppets’ – Billboard





Metallica and stranger things‘ Joseph Quinn hosted an epic backstage jam session at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. Hours before Metallica’s headlining performance at Lolla on Thursday (July 28th), the legendary rockers caught up with British actor, whose metalhead character Eddie Munson sparked renewed interest in the band’s 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” during season four of the Netflix sci-fi. fi series. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Since season one,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield told Quinn as he sat backstage at the festival. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.” Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Quinn spent months perfecting the intricate metal guitar solo, and his hard work didn’t go unnoticed by Hetfield, who credited the actor for doing the song justice. “That’s all I’ve been listening to for two years,” Quinn told the band. “I feel very connected to you guys.” The actor’s much-talked-about scene takes place when the entire cast is working to take down the season’s main villain, Vecna. Eddie and Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) are tasked with distracting Vecna’s guardian fleet of bat-like creatures in the Upside Down, which they decide to do by staging a performance of their own whole of “Master of Puppets”, led by Quinn on electric guitar. Back at the festival, Quinn was invited to jam with Metallica in the band’s tuning room, where he deftly played the heavy track alongside Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett, with drummer Lars Ulrich providing the beat. “You are engaged!” Hammett says after finishing the opening riff, Ulrich playfully adding, “We’d like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a quintet, guys.” Metallica ended the jam session by giving Quinn a BC Rich signed guitar that looks like the one he used in stranger things. Later that day, Metallica closed out their Lollapalooza set by paying tribute to Quinn’s Munson while performing “Master of Puppets.” Staged in front of a large video screen playing the stranger things standout stage, the band synchronized their rendition of the song with Eddie’s. When the final episodes of season four were released earlier this month, Metallica took to social media to express their excitement for the spotlight on “Master of Puppets,” which also rocketed into the Billboard top 40. Hot 100 since Eddie’s rock star moment. “We were all thrilled to see the end result and when we did we were totally blown away,” the band wrote on Instagram. “It’s so well done, so much so that some people could guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! Watch Metallica and Quinn jam backstage at Lollapalooza on Twitter below. this is for eddie

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson’s heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P —Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

