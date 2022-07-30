Sydney Sweeney is the next evolution of the Hollywood sex symbol

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most impressive young actresses working in Hollywood today. She rightfully earned two Emmy nominations this year, one for her incandescent and lopsided work in Euphoria and the other for his subtle wickedness in The White Lotus. On top of that, Sweeneys is an alumnus of Netflix’s beloved teen comedy Everything sucks!prestige rate as The Handmaids Tale and Sharp objectsand lined up a gig in the upcoming Sony Madame Web. She’s also a mean mechanic.

Sydney Sweeney has talent, range, charisma and, most intriguingly, an unashamed approach to portraying the darker side of human sexuality on screen. Whether it’s her nude scenes in Euphoria and The Voyeursor how she weaponized flirting as Olivia in The White Lotus, Sweeney can completely separate her offscreen persona from the narrative she creates onscreen. It’s because of this gift that Sweeney can not only laugh that her grandparents told her she had Hollywood’s best boobs on daytime television, but also forces its audience to confront the dark side of lust and desire.

Sydney Sweeney is not just a rising Hollywood star, but the epitome of a refreshing new approach to on-screen sex. The only question is: do his fans understand?

Born in the Pacific Northwest and raised in northern Idaho, Sydney Sweeney had a pretty much all-American childhood before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. As she explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was more dedicated to scholarship (she graduated valedictorian and studied several foreign languages) than she was at the rebel party. Ironically, it’s the hedonistic world of HBO Euphoria which connected Sweeney to his biggest audience yet.

Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria, a beautiful teenager who embarks on romances and finds herself shamed by her peers when nudes taken for her boyfriend spread online. In Season 2, Cassie embarks on a downward spiral. She opens the season by drunkenly hooking up with Nate (Jacob Elordi), her best friend’s recently abandoned ex, and soon begins aggressively doing her hair to win Nate’s affection. Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 opens with a fantasy sequence where we see Cassie from the perspective of an in love Nate. Sweeney must straddle the strange line between stockade wife and pornographic sex goddess. She does this the same way she harnesses Cassie’s tumultuous emotional journey, fully owning her body as a tool in her art.

You can’t talk about Sweeney’s work in Euphoria Season 2 without remembering how she perfectly bent her body in a bathtub out of fear or wandered down the stairs of her suburban home in a skimpy swimsuit. Sweeney has a perfect awareness of what the camera sees. Therefore, she is also in tune with how the public sees her. As a 24-year-old blonde beauty, she fits right into mainstream American beauty ideals. Sweeney knows how to both embrace and subvert this.

In the 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs, Sweeney plays Pippa, a Montrealer who finds herself transfixed by the lives of her neighbors across the street. His obsession leads him to become involved in this messy, glamorous and fractured couple, resulting in heartbreak and death. When Pippa finally finds herself in the apartment, she quickly finds herself seduced into posing naked for pictures and then into bed with the womanizing neighbor. Sweeney plays these scenes with an odd balance of sensuality and fear. She’s living the fantasy she saw play out through her binoculars, but you can’t help but think she’s not the one responsible. She has become prey.

Sweeney is able to harness the dark side of sexuality to the point where she can weaponize even the suggestion sex in his work. One of the most annoying things she white lotus Olivia’s character who, it should be noted, remains clothed throughout the series flirts with her best friend’s love interest. Olivia’s body language changes in this scene, going from detached judgment to flirtatious teasing. Indeed, throughout his career, Sweeney excels at modifying his physique in such a way as to make his characters appear as victims or vixens.

What is often overlooked, however, is Sweeney’s own mastery of this talent. In that same Hollywood Reporter interview, Sweeney complains that audiences and critics alike confuse her with the characters she portrays, assuming that because she uses her body in nude scenes to tell a story, she’s showing up. as a sex symbol. “I have no problem with these [nude] scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what industry players are assuming,” Sweeney said. Indeed, Sweeney also says that when she’s in character, “it’s like it’s someone else’s life.”

To say that Sydney Sweeney is a new Hollywood sex symbol is a misnomer. She’s a new Hollywood talent who understands how to physically portray nuance in sex scenes. In Euphoria alone, she must be both an outsized fantasy and a vulnerable teenager. Her career thus far has bravely explored the contradictions of female sexuality. Is there power in being objectified? Is there consensual joy? These are questions about the roles that Sydney Sweeney plays in tackles. And because she’s in total control of her body as a performer, these are themes Sweeney can force us to think about like no one else is working in Hollywood right now.