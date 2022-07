Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Confirms Peacemaker Actor’s Surprising Cameo

Shazam! Fury of the gods hits theaters later this year and features the return of many fan-favorite characters from the first film. DC fans are wondering if there will be any surprise appearances from other DCEU stars, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see. However, there will be an unexpected connection to Peacemakerthe HBO Max series starring John Cena The Suicide Squad character. Rizwan Manji played Jamil in the series, and he will also have a role in the next one. Shazam! after. However, director David F. Sandberg revealed that he wasn’t necessarily playing Jamil. “Yeah, it’s Rizwan,” Sandberg revealed when a fan asked about the possible DCEU connection. “Peter Safran recommended him for a role after working with him on Peacemaker. I said ‘but it’s the same universe’. He said ‘he’s barely in it Peacemaker’. I didn’t even know Rizwan was dancing in the credits! May be the same character πŸ€·β€β™‚οΈ Never named in Shazam 2β€œ, explained Sandberg. Peacemaker director James Gunn chimed in, saying, “I consider him Jamil’s most successful brother!” Manji responded to the comment with laughing crying emojis. You can view the messages below: Yes, it’s Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a role after working with him on Peacemaker. I said “but it’s the same universe”. He said “he’s barely in Peacemaker”. I didn’t even know Rizwan was dancing in the credits! May be the same character πŸ€·β€β™‚οΈ Never named in Shazam 2 https://t.co/50rh5l76xo β€” David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 29, 2022 πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ β€” Rizwan Manji (@Riz_Manji) July 30, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the gods will see Zachary Levi return to play the lead role. All of the young actors will return for the film except for former adult Mary Michelle Borth, who is replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Returning cast will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla) and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will feature actors Adam Brody, DJ Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as a magician. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villainous Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister Kalypso. West Side StoryRachel Zegler will also appear in the film. As for Peacemaker, the show has been renewed for a second season, but it may take some time before the next season goes into production. In addition to Cena, Peacemaker featured other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Emilia Harcourt of Jennifer Holland as well as John Economos of Steve Agee and Amanda Waller of Viola Davis. The series also starred Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Shazam! fury of the gods is now set to hit theaters on December 16th.

