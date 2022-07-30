Celebrating 25 years of activity | News | Daily Sun Villages

Quinton Downing said others were hesitant to open a business in The Villages 25 years ago when the community was just getting started. But he took a chance by opening Village Pack N Ship in La Plaza Grande 25 years ago. We saw the opportunity and wanted to be The Villages’ first pack and ship store, said Downing. And we were. We opened up and tried our luck. When the Downings business opened in 1997, only a few other businesses and restaurants existed in La Plaza Grande. Several new businesses have opened this year alone, but it’s the ones that tried their luck a quarter of a century ago that are celebrating big milestones today. In addition to Village Pack N Ship, Merle Norman Cosmetics, McCalls Tavern, Spanish Springs Lanes, Village Dental and Cals Barbershop are celebrating 25 years in the community.

The Villages have grown by leaps and bounds since the late 1990s. As of the fourth quarter of 2001, there were approximately 545 businesses in Sumter County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, there were approximately 2,285 businesses in Sumter.

Downing enjoyed the past 25 years at The Villages and said it had been a blessing to him and his employees.

We have maintained about 12 employees and we help people every day,” he said.

And the company expanded with a second location that opened in Palm Ridge Plaza in the 2000s.

Merle Norman Cosmetics at La Plaza Grande is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Cathy Gerrits has owned a Merle Norman Cosmetics for 40 years. Her business was initially located in Leesburg, but moved to The Villages in December 1997 due to opportunity and growth.

I love what I do, and it’s a real pleasure to help people look better because when you look better, you feel better about yourself,” she says.

Over the years, she has made friends with many of her clients.

We know them by name, and half the time we can remember what they use, what color they use, Gerrits said. You get to know people a lot. You get to know their life. You get to make friends.

Village Dental celebrated its 25th anniversary in June. It has three locations in the community, but the first opened near La Plaza Grande North off US Highway 27/441.

Dr. Edward Farrell, who founded the company, enjoyed being part of the growth of The Villages and serving area residents.

It has been very rewarding, very enjoyable, he said in a previous interview. Villages are excellent to work with. Residents are ideal and fantastic people. I really enjoyed everything about the practice in The Villages.

Staff members plan to celebrate the milestone anniversary later this year.

When McCalls Tavern and Spanish Springs Lanes opened in Spanish Springs in 1997, they were owned by The Villages. In 2006, villagers Larry and Sue Ducat became owners of the two establishments.

They wanted to take over Spanish Springs Lanes because they had been in the bowling business for 50 years and still owned a bowling alley in Ohio. They chose to take over McCalls at the same time.

It was only natural, Larry said.

They worked to make both establishments feel welcoming to everyone in the area, not just the villagers.

Although they haven’t been owners for 25 years, they are happy that the companies have reached the milestone.

We enjoyed it immensely, said Larry.

Cals first hair salon opened in La Plaza Grande North over 25 years ago, and Vickie Langford is celebrating 25 years of owning the hair salon and salon this year.

His parents became owners of the establishment in August 1997. His father was a barber in the business before becoming the owner.

Langford became part owner in 2003 and took over entirely in 2017.

In 2013, La Plaza Grande North’s location moved to Spanish Springs, where it remains today. There is also a Cals at Lake Sumter Landing, Colony Plaza and Brownwood.

Langford has the Spanish Springs, Colony Plaza and Brownwood sites. His sister owns the Lake Sumter Landing site.

And the first Cals location has also expanded. It started out as a hair salon with just six people; now it also includes a full hair salon and has 16 chairs.

The expansion and increase in services at the Spanish Springs location helped the family increase their client base.

We tell each other all the time how blessed we are, Langford said. … It’s because of the longevity and time we’ve spent here and our loyal customers.

