Anticipation heats up for vocal showcase return to Yolo County Fair – Daily Democrat

One of Yolo County Fair’s most popular events, the Vocal Showcase, officially known as “Yolo Idol”, is set to return in 2022 after the COVID-19 hiatus. The contest will take place on Thursday, August 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 2019 event was the competition’s largest ever, with a top-to-bottom talent pool, according to a press release from the Yolo County Fair. Applicants for 2022 are allowed to play an instrument and perform their own original songs if they wish, or they can choose the traditional option of singing along to a karaoke track which remains the most popular option. Applicants are encouraged to submit a YouTube video or link with their application or a recording of themselves. Ericka Davis, director of entertainment for the Yolo County Fair, will assess which talent applies and narrow the number of applicants. Davis, who is also a recording artist and performer whose dedicated passion for encouraging local talent to shine motivated her to lead the show for more than 10 years, will also serve as emcee. Following the showcase is West Sacramento’s Yolo County band, “Joy & Madness,” with their eight-track soul and funk explosion. The band shared the stage with artists such as Tower of Power, Trombone Shorty and Collective Soul, so all attendees will be filled to the brim with sweet, happy funk the rest of this exciting Thursday night at the fair. Judging for the vocal showcase will be based on vocal quality, difficulty of performance, stage presence, suitability of song selection, and appearance. Among the candidates, the first three will be selected by the judges to sing a second song, which will determine the winner of the Vocal Showcase. First place will receive $250, while second and third place will win $100 and $50, respectively. Davis says she’s excited to announce an additional special panel of four experienced judges, including acclaimed local artist Shane “Q,” who ranked in the top 10 on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice.” “. Along with Shane “Q,” the judging panel for this year’s event boasts an enormous amount of talent and experience, including returning judge and beloved former Woodland Joint Unified School District music director Bobby Rogers. Myki Angeline, 98 Rock FM radio station host, podcaster, journalist and producer, will be back after her valuable judgment in past Hometown Heroes Battle of the Bands shows. Next to round out the esteemed panel of judges is local country artist Rachel Steele, whose touring credits include opening for Brad Paisley, Big & Rich, Alabama, Jon Pardi, Trace Adkins and many more. This year is sure to bring the wow factor, so don’t miss out and support local talent. For more information or to reserve your show spot, contact Ericka Dawn Davis at (530)-383-2199 or email her at [email protected] Applicants can find information and forms to submit here: https://www.yolocountyfair.net/p/the-fair/ycf-vocal-showcase.

