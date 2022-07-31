TLC, Boyz II Men Take Over The Hollywood Bowl: Memorable Moments – Billboard

Amid the coast-to-coast frenzy over the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot this week, there was only one magic number for music fans at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night. (July 29): 30. That’s the number of successful years that TLC and Boyz II The Men each brought to the stage during their respective 70-minute sets that had audiences screaming, dancing, and singing from start to finish. the end.

Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

Here are five memorable moments from the Grammy-winning bands’ performances at the Bowl, which is now celebrating its 100th anniversary:

Hi Mr DJ: Plugging into the nostalgic ’90s vibe that was already spreading throughout the venue, DJ Bubz kicked off his pre-intro set with DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here)”. From there, the party went straight into overdrive as he expertly headed to Kris Kross’ “Jump,” Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Naughty by Nature’s “OPP.” , the latter of which drew a raucous audience. and enraged flapping arms. And still Bubz – who released his own share of energetic dance moves – continued, cheekily slipping into a snippet of the TV theme song The prince of Bel-Air before launching into “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, “Pony” by Ginuwine and “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe. Then, as four silver-clad dancers sparkled onstage, Bubz ended his eight-minute run by asking the excited audience a question: “Are you ready for TLC?!”

Still on the TLC tip: Also clad in silver, TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas opened with “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” followed by “What About Your Friends” — and quickly proved that 30-year-old n is nothing but a Number. “We are very happy to be here tonight,” said Chilli. “Some of you have been with us since day one…and you’re still here. We love you.” It showed the ladies swapping lead vocals, harmonizing — and also following the dance crew — on a string of TLC hits, including “Baby-Baby-Baby,” “Creep and “Red Light Special” (with the stage bathed in red) as well as other cuts, such as “Diggin’ on You” and “FanMail”.

A key moment in this segment was T-Boz’s introduction to the band’s No. 1 Hot 100 single “Unpretty”. The singer noted, “This next song is near and dear to my heart because I wrote it with my heart. My boyfriend then made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. With social media now, the song still rings true today. Then to applause, she added, “I kicked him to the curb.”

In memory of Lisa: Unsurprisingly, audiences erupted when TLC dropped their No. 1 hit “No Scrubs” with Chilli noting ahead of time, “This song is especially important to generations… some of you men forgot [audience laughs]. But we never, ever, ever what?!” Fans shouted back, “No scrubs!” The most emotional moment of the night was a tribute to TLC co-founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes , with the night’s closing song “Waterfalls” – also featuring Lopes’ vocals on the track – as cellphone lights illuminated the Bowl. Also a Hot 100 No. 1 for the group, the single made part of several TLC songs co-written by Lopes, who died in 2002.

Expect the unexpected: That was the theme for Boyz II Men’s performance, beginning with a stirring opener to several of the band’s songs – including “A Song for Mama” – performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by its principal conductor, Thomas Wilkins. The theme was further emphasized when Jo Koy took the stage to introduce the group. “It’s the greatest band to ever hit the microphone,” said the comedian. “And we’re here to celebrate that tonight.” Wearing black tuxedos and walking around to a standing ovation, baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman opened with “Oh Well,” a 2002 vocal album track. full circle.

Before moving on to “On Bended Knee,” one of the many long-running Hot 100 No. 1 singles charted by the band over the years, Stockman explained what else we have in store for the evening. “We wanted to do something special for you, [so] it’s not your typical show,” he said. “We didn’t want to give you just what you expected. We want to give you a piece of us you never knew existed. The group was accompanied for the first time by the Bowl orchestra. Stockman noted, “We learned classical music going to school in Philadelphia. So it’s like going back to basics.

Perfect AF: Whether it’s singing the well-known early Boyz II Men tracks such as “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”, “Water Runs Dry” and “I Will Get There” (from the DreamWorks animated film Prince of Egypt) or lesser-known album tracks like the beautiful ballad “Girl in the Life Magazine”, the trio’s silky harmonies are always pure and haunting – even more so against the symphonic backdrop of the orchestra. “We’ve always been about organic music and singing, straight from the heart,” Nathan said at one point as the band’s band also joined them and the orchestra on stage.

And that led to another surprising twist: Shawn and Wanya picked up guitars as the band also displayed their vocal versatility on a string of covers, starting with Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” From there, the trio launched into Journey’s “Open Arms,” ​​Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and Guess Who’s “American Woman” (also covered by Kravitz in 1999). Diverting from the set list, the Boyz also performed captivating excerpts from The Beatles’ “Come Together” and Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven.” Still, the night wouldn’t have been complete without ending with two of Boyz II Men’s greatest songs – and crowd favorites: “I’ll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road.”