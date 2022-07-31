Maverick helps inspire Legally Blonde 3 – The Hollywood Reporter





Reese Witherspoon finds unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA today for an interview published on Friday, during which she teased the development status of the long-discussed third film in the Revenge of a Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick helped stimulate ideas for the team’s own film. “I still hope that Legally Blonde 3 is going to come together in the right way,” she said. “It’s like Superior gun: They waited a long time to make another version of this movie, and I loved the bit of nostalgia they incorporated into it. So that definitely gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would like to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all of those same touchstones that mattered to people. [back] then.” Witherspoon continued, “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I protect them. I would never do the inferior, mediocre version of their story. Top Gun: Maverick finally hit theaters in May, 36 years after Tom Cruise first starred as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original 1986 blockbuster. maverickdirected by Joseph Kosinski, crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming Cruise’s first film to do so, and earlier this month hit $600 million domestically. by director Robert Luketic Revenge of a Blonde introduced audiences to Witherspoon’s unlikely Harvard law student, Elle Woods, in its theatrical debut in July 2001. A sequel followed two years later. Witherspoon confirmed in 2018 that she was in talks to reprise her role as Elle for Legally Blonde 3, and two years later, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor signed on to write the screenplay. Later in 2020, MGM posted a message on their official Twitter account announcing a May 2022 release date for the film; the project does not currently have a planned release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/reese-witherspoon-legally-blonde-3-top-gun-maverick-1235189627/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos