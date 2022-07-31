Jennifer Garner warns women to be ‘careful’ when ‘injecting anything’ – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jennifer Garnier, 50, wants women to spend less time worrying about how they look and more time focusing on what they can do for the world. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. One of the main and most important things she emphasized is that women should exercise caution before injecting anything into their face too soon. More about Jennifer Garnier My advice is to look at the mirror less and be careful when it comes to injecting anything into your face, she told the outlet. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as long as possible to add anything. Don’t think you’re 37 and have to shoot yourself. You don’t have to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout. My beauty advice is always the same: look less in the mirror, be less obsessed and look at the rest of the world to see what you could use your time for instead, she added. We all look at our faces more than before, and it doesn’t do you any good. You are obsessed with changes or how to fix something in your face. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their 3 children: discover the family together Jennifer is known for her fun Instagram posts, which focus on memorable antics, like her Pretend to cook, rather than photo after photo of herself. She’s a spokesperson for products and causes close to her heart like Virtue Labs hair care and Save the Children, and she also regularly promotes her organic baby food line, Once Upon a Farm. Her humble and kind demeanor makes her a fan favorite among other Hollywood actresses and her strict confidentiality when it comes to her three children, Purple16, Seraphine13 and samuel10 years, which she shares with her ex Ben Affleckproving that she is a protective and loving mother who cares more about their safety than her desire to show off her family life. When the talented star isn’t giving interviews or posting about her day-to-day activities, she’s been hard at work on her acting career. She filmed her next TV series, The last thing he said to me, and has a plethora of other new projects on its slate. They include the TV series, My glory was that I had such friendsand the movie fantasy camp. Related link Related: Jennifer Garners Husbands: Everything You Need to Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

