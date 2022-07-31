Cameron Monaghan ‘questioned his faith as an actor’ ahead of Paradise Highway

Cameron Monaghan is a serious artist; you can tell by talking to him how much respect he has for cinema and acting. This can be seen in the hesitant care he takes in his choice of words and the self-awareness he has for his craft, which has led to beloved work in Shameless, Star Wars video games, and the underrated Jamie Marks is dead, not to mention, of course, his beloved work in Gotham (playing a Joker that even Mark Hamill loves). That’s why it was surprising that he was so open and honest about some kind of professional crisis he had experienced before his excellent performance in the recent magnificent film. highway to paradise.
“I was working on another project in Montana at the time, and to be quite frank, I was going through a pretty tough time on set,” Monaghan tells us. “I came into this project very late in the game, and I wasn’t really happy with how it was going. I’m not throwing anybody under the bus, I think it was just one of those circumstantial things where it was a very difficult environment, and I was questioning my faith as an actor, as a performer, and doing my best, basically, just to stay alive.
Cameron Monaghan’s acting career felt shattered
This movie was probably Burstswhich also stars Frank Grillo, in highway to paradise as well. “I kept hearing about a script called highway to paradise, which a few of the same producers were also working on, and I kept hearing how good and interesting it was. And I needed to read something really good; at that time, I needed to find something to have faith in. Monaghan continues:
When this movie [Shattered] released in January, I was in a bit of a very strange state of mind. You know, I just finished working on Shameless for 11 years, and I’ve been working as an actor for over 20 years at this point. I think you develop your own methods and habits and all of those things as a young man and as a teenager, and at some point you start wondering what those methods are.
“I had my ‘come to God moment,’ I guess you can say,” Monaghan continues, “where I felt really uninspired and just wanted to do something different.”
Monaghan ended up with Paradise Highway
Feeling adrift professionally and emotionally in the business he spent two decades excelling in, Monaghan was forced to take a new approach if he was to stay in the game. art on my own terms I started after that movie turning down most things and saying no, trying to find something that I really believed in or thought was really special, writing my own stuff, just creating from my own point of view instead.” Luckily, Monaghan found the script for highway to paradisesaying:
I thought it was pretty mind blowing. It was about human trafficking and sexual slavery, which are obviously very dark and heavy subjects, and yet there was a humanity to these characters. There was a beauty in the storytelling, and there was a lightness in the context of all that darkness. And I thought that was really special.
The filming experience highway to paradise (out today in select theaters and on demand and digital) seemed like a career move for Monaghan, who stars in the film opposite the great Morgan Freeman as two FBI agents pursuing child traffickers. “Now I feel like I’m getting there as a different performer, and as an adult, basically,” Monaghan says with a peaceful smile. “I’m very excited for this next chapter in my life, because I think I’m just growing as a human being. And I hope that’s reflected in the art as well.”