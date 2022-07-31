Entertainment
Hollywood stars who fell in love and married one of their fans
Romantic love stories don’t just exist in movies.so they showed Jennifer Lpez and Ben Affleck, who after about 20 years since their thunder met again and in just under a year they decided to get married. Although their steamy romance has shocked millions, making them believe in love all over again, they aren’t the only Hollywood stars to have sparked sighs with their relationship.
For years hundreds of fans have dreamed of meeting their favorite artists to have the opportunity to kiss them, exchange a few words of admiration, compliments, get a photo or an autograph and many have succeeded. However, some went further to fulfill their most distant desire, to conquer them and unite their lives in marriage, although sometimes the end was not as expected.
Here is a list of Hollywood stars who fell in love with their fans and did not remain just an unattainable dream.
Anne Hathaway, star of The Princess Diary (2001) changed fiction for reality when in 2008 he met Adam Shulman, a film producer who had previously declared himself a fan. After about four years of dating, the lovers were married at a private residence located in Big SurCalifornia.
At the time, Valentino Garavani came out of retirement specifically to craft the perfect wedding dress for the New York performer, who not only wore it elegantly, but also started the trend with a spectacular veil that accompanied a thick ribbon as an accessory.
The ceremony was a complete success and is considered the start of their solid marriage. Even though this 2022 complirn 10 to those of this special tanEverything seems to indicate that their relationship is getting better and better and they continue to build beautiful memories with their sons Jonathan (6 years old) and Jack (3 years old).
The story of Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone cannot be counted without the stellar participation of Rob Schneider. It was in the 90s when the American interpreter – who was then taking his first steps in the industry – obtained a role in giggles by accident, where he quickly warmed to the protagonist. It is thanks to their conversations that the football fan of the Tigers Club He discovered the admiration that his partner felt for his dear friend, he even knew some dialogues from the films he had made up to that moment.
Rob Schneider decided to do something about it and a few months later he invited her to audition for A great pap, where he finally met his crush. The chemistry came instantly, as Adam Sandler fell in love with Jackie’s personality and good looks. They married in 2003 and currently have two children: Saddie and Sunny..
Many fans of the comic books created by Stan Lee and Jacky Kirby were amazed by the first film adaptation of the fantastic four with Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd, even hoped that the romance between the invisible woman there elastic man transcended the big screen, but it didn’t happen that way.
However, Jessica Alba I found love while filming the tapeWell, between sets and forums, he met Cash Garner Warren, a well-known American producer who was working as a production assistant at the time. Like many people, he had a crush on the beautiful actress and he didn’t miss his chance, he soon asked her out. After four years of dating, they said yes and built a beautiful family with their three children: Honor, Haven and Hayes.
Batman I couldn’t escape love either, at the end of the 20th century, he met the woman who would become the mother of his two children: Emmeline and Joseph. This is Sibi Blazic, an American actress who, during her early years in the art world, worked as Winona Ryder’s assistant. In reality, It was thanks to this work that he managed to meet his imaginary love, Christian Bale.
The chemistry blossomed between recording sets and they soon decided to take their relationship to the next level. Since their marriage in 2000, they have been considered one of the strongest couples in the international art world.
Renowned artists are also fans of their colleagues and while he’s more likely to coincide with those who love him, his moves are no less surprising, it happened between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Since childhood, the protagonist of antics of a princess (2004) dreamed of meeting the New Yorker – who is 17 years older than her – because he was her platonic love and she never missed any of his films.
Due to works of fate, they coincided in 2005 and between critics for their noticeable age difference, they started a steamy romance. Their relationship degenerated very quickly and a few months later they got married. From then on, each time they dated, they attracted attention, as the young actress became the envy of the millions of fans the actor had.
In 2006, they also welcomed their only daughter, Suri.who is currently 18 years old. Although their marriage seemed like honey on flakes They separated in 2012 supposedly due to differences.
the protagonist of the legend of the treasure (2004), To counter (1997) y the last prophecy (2014), to name just a few movies he starred in during his long career, he opened his heart to a fan following his rocky split from his first wife, Patricia Arquetteand their separation from Lisa Marie Presley. It was during the first years of the 21st century that he met Alice Kim, then a young actress looking for an opportunity.
The performer considered herself a Nicolas fan when she met him and, like other big-star followers, she took advantage of her opportunity to go on a date. The actor fell in love with Alice and the sparks led to them getting married in 2004. During their marriage, they fathered Kal-El and although they kept their relationship stable, they divorced in 2016.
After Alice, Nicolas Cage married Erika Koike -they annulled their marriage in 2019- and In 2021, he joins his life in marriage with Riko Shibata.
The film adaptation of Harry Potter It is considered one of the most successful in the history of the seventh art. It was 20 years ago that it won over an entire generation and although history has currently taken another course with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, its iconic characters are still fondly remembered. Such is the case of Matthew Lewis, who gave life Neville Longbottom.
The orphan what was to come the chosen he married a fan in 2018 and are currently happily married. Agree with TMZ, Angela Jones was working at Universal Studios park located in Orlando when she met Lewis at a special event organized for fans of the saga and where the child star was presented.
The crush is immediate and they begin their romantic love story. Months later, they traveled to Paris, where Matthew surprised his partner with an engagement ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.
