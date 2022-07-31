Blue Whole Gallery presents glass, ceramics





SEQUIM — The glass creations of Sheri Cox Whetstine and the ceramics of Steve Wry will be presented at the Blue Whole Gallery in August. The work of the two will be featured in the gallery’s windows at 129 W. Washington St., Sequim in an exhibition titled Joy in the World with an Element of Whimsy. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The gallery adheres to Clallam County public health guidelines. The public can meet the artists at 5 p.m. on Friday during the First Friday Art Walk. Whetstine has been working with glass since 2006. “I love how a solid, flat piece of glass can be, simply by adding heat, transformed into a thing of beauty, either by design or by chance,” she said in a press release. “I love the predictable unpredictability of hot glass.” Each piece of glass is designed, hand cut, assembled, fused, then sagged or draped (folded into or over a mold). Most pieces, whether large or small, have over 80 hours invested in their creation, Whetstrine said. The melting process takes about 20 hours and reaches a maximum temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the process. The sagging or draping process also takes an average of 14-20 hours, sometimes much longer. “Each piece of glass is completely original because it’s nearly impossible to recreate the same piece twice, no matter how hard I try,” the artist said. “And while I continue to produce pieces inspired by my imagination, I’m also happy to work with clients on commissions and help bring their ideas to life. Stay for lunch by Steve Wry will be presented at the Blue Whole Gallery from August. Wry said he tries “to express the joy in the world as I see it. “I like to share my thoughts on what might be out there in the world that we’re just not aware of. Who knows what’s out there? “I try to approach each piece with an element of fantasy and a fervent desire not to take myself or my work too seriously.” Wry works with clay and low-fire glaze as well as raku and salt firing. He attended California State University, Fullerton, where he majored in ceramics, minored in art history, and earned a bachelor of fine arts. For more information, see http://www.bluewholegallery.com.



