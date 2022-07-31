Unique Pasadena Series Celebrates Entertainment and Trader Joe’s – Pasadena Weekendr





In their second summer series program, which will be held on Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pasadena Heritage takes a look at the entertainment and food that is unique to Pasadena. Since the first film shoot in Pasadena 100 years ago, the “City of Roses” has been the site of various entertainment venues. In the 20th century, Pasadena was home to the famous Busch Gardens, the “Disneyland” of its day, a theme park that spanned over 14 miles of trails in the Arroyo Seco and the filming location for many classic movie scenes. 20th century such as “Gone with the Wind”. City Hall has also served as a film and television site, a notable example being its presence in Charlie Chaplin’s film ‘The Great Dictator’. Other historic buildings such as Mayfield Senior School, The Gamble House and The Blacker House have been filming sites for modern favorites such as ‘Jurassic Park: The Lost World’ and ‘Back to the Future’. Pasadena also has a rich tradition of culinary achievement. Some of Pasadenas’ most beloved restaurants (such as Panda Express, In-N-Out, and Sees Candy) have been here for generations. In 1973, the founders of Panda Express opened their first restaurant in Pasadena which still exists today. Another long-standing restaurant, Mijares Mexican Restaurant, has been in business in Pasadena for over 100 years and is the oldest restaurant in town. Even our leaders have also left a tangible legacy. Although Julia Child is no longer with us, her legacy is still evident in Pasadena. Born in Pasadena in 1912, Julia Child lived in Pasadena for part of her childhood in her family’s home on South Pasadena Avenue which still exists today. Pasadena Heritage has worked hard to preserve this historic home and others that were purchased by Caltrans to build the proposed 710 extension. While Pasadena Heritage is thrilled to share their knowledge of Pasadenas entertainment and food history, they’re also thrilled to have two very special guest speakers, so pull up a chair and they’ll provide you with the popcorn while listening to entertaining stories! The first speaker is independent publicist, B. Harlan Bll. A very small sample list of her clients includes a classic Hollywood whos who like Tippi Hedren, Julie Newmar and Carolyn Hennesy. He also represents the estates of deceased actors and serves as a special public relations advisor to various organizations. While watching your favorite movie, you’re probably snacking on Trader Joes unique Pasadena snacks, so you won’t want to miss this book discussion by second guest speaker Patty Civalleri, co-author of Becoming Trader Joe’s. which centers on the life of Joe Coulombe, who was the founder of Trader Joes. Patty will share Joe’s stories from the book in her lively and entertaining style, and will be available to sign books afterward. Guests can attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Tickets are $18.00/members and $22.00/non-members. The conference is held at the Pasadena Heritage Blinn House, 160 N. Oakland Avenue. For tickets or more information, visit www.pasadenaheritage.org or call (626) 441-6333.

Post views:

935

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pasadenanow.com/weekendr/uniquely-pasadena-series-celebrates-entertainment-and-trader-joe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos