MCU Actor Confirms Surprising Fact About John Krasinski’s Marvel Deal
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessseems to be gaining more and more importance as Marvel progresses in its new Mulverse Saga.While MCU projects likeLokiandSpider-Man: No Coming Homedipped their toes in the multiversal waters,Momjumped off the diving board, taking two forward leaps as it plunged into the waters of the Marvel Multiverse, featuring characters like John Krasinski as Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter.
The Sam Raimi-directed blockbuster introduced an alternate-universe Illuminati during its second act, proving to be one of the film’s most enjoyable moments. This mysterious organization was made up of various recognizable heroes, including Krasinski.
After years of fan casting exercises involving the star ofTheDesk, audiences were shocked to see him in the Fantastic Four’s signature costume, as he was quickly torn apart by the Scarlet Witch. Seeing Krasinski as Richards raised a lot of questions, the biggest being “Would he come back?”
This cameo, among others, was probably one of the many revivals that took place beforeMultiverse of Madness‘ beginnings, but until now it was unclear how quickly it all came together.
A treat from the Krasinski contract
Talk with Squire,Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessActor Anson Mount offered some interesting insight into the cameo-filled Illuminati streak in the film, as well as details about actor John Krasinski’s contract.
According to Mount (who played Black Bolt in the film), while shooting for the film, actors like Krasinski and Patrick Stewart“[weren’t] the.” He said his part of the movie“came in the reshoots”and with the busy schedules of the various actors, he did much of it alone.
He remembered that “Krasinski’s contract has not even been concluded”and instead they had“actors playing these roles”knowing that they were“either substitute their shots or transplant faces:”
“No, he wasn’t there!” [Laughs] He was shooting Picard. It was a very interesting shoot because my role appeared in the reshoots. As you can imagine, several actors were very busy. Patrick was not there. chiwetel [Ejiofor] was not there. Krasinski’s contract wasn’t even over. He was’nt here. We had actors playing these roles, knowing they were either going to substitute their shots or transplant faces. I’ve never done anything like it, and I was in disbelief at the quality of the assembly.”
Crafting the Multiverse
It’s always enlightening when fans get a chance to see how Marvel sausage is made, but this news is going to shock some people. If Mount was among the covers that happened late inMultiverse of Madnessproduction, and Krasinski wasn’t even signed when he shot, that means one of the film’s most famous moments came together at the very last minute.
That’s fine now as it all seemed to fit into the movie, but including something as big as Reed Richards’ MCU debut seems like a detail that wouldn’t be added at the last minute. Marvel is so good at laying seeds and intentionally massaging them until they come together years later.
This completely contradicts this idea. This quote from the Black Bolt actor says Richards was dumped just before the stroke of midnight. Now, maybe there’s a crazy method here. Maybe Krasinski as Reed is part of a bigger plan in the MCU, and teasing his potential in this specific movie was the only thing that came further.
Maybe his debut wasn’t always planned Multiverse of Madnessbut Marvel Studios saw an opportunity here and will then continue to exploit theDeskstar for future Fantastic Four projects,
Whether it was a last-minute decision or not, John Krasinski as Reed Richard can now be seen asDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessstreams on Disney+.
