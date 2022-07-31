EastEnder actor Max Bowden’s pregnant ex claims she hasn’t seen the actor in almost two months

EastEnders star Max Bowden’s pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle has claimed she hasn’t seen the actor in almost two months and he didn’t attend the scan in 20 weeks of their child.

The soap actor, 27, split from the insurance executive, 37, earlier this year before becoming co-star Shona McGarty, 30.

Talk to The sunRoisin said: “There was hope that we could co-parent, but I haven’t heard from him for about six weeks now, so I don’t really know where that stands.”

Roisin, who is due to give birth in August, went on to say she invited Max to the baby scan – where she found out she was expecting a boy – but she says he didn’t show up.

She added: “The door is open and I would never stop him from seeing his son, so hopefully we hear from him.”

A friend of Max’s told the publication: “Max is saddened to hear Roisin make these claims as he has made it clear he will always be there for his son.”

“But in the interests of his child’s privacy, he is not prepared to discuss these matters publicly and wants to do things the right way.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Max for comment.

Speaking about the scan, she told the publication that she and Max weren’t on good terms and said she felt vulnerable when he didn’t go to the hospital with her.

She also said she spent the morning of her gender reveal party, hosted by friends to cheer her up, in tears.

The mother-to-be also said she found antennal classes difficult without a partner by her side, as she claimed Max was not present.

Speaking about their former romance, Roisin said they talked about children early on and were overjoyed when they found out she was pregnant.

She said they shared the news with their families, attended the first scan together and said they had started planning for their future.

But after being diagnosed with depression and anxiety, Roisin claimed his hormones contributed to the arguments and ultimately their split.

Max, who plays Ben Mitchell on EastEnders, and Roisin confirmed their romance last October – five months after they started dating. During their romance, the couple have remained largely out of the spotlight.

The mother-to-be was reportedly “heartbroken” when photos of the actor leaving co-star Shona’s house surfaced shortly after their split.

It comes after sources claimed that Shona and Max looked “very comfortable” on set recently, but were said to be “not officially dating”.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Max was seen leaving the property in Hertfordshire as sources claim the couple ‘got closer’.

Onlookers saw Max drive his black BMW down the street in Shona and enter through a wooden fence at the back of his house.

Later that evening, Shona came to the garden gate to pick up a take-out meal from a delivery driver.