We Need to Talk About Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’: NPR

CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:

And finally today you should know by now that we couldn’t end the show without talking about Beyonce. His latest release, “Renaissance”, was released yesterday to rave reviews. We asked music writer and critic Kiana Fitzgerald to walk us through some of her favorite tracks so far.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “VIRGO’S GROOVE”)

BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come on.

KIANA FITZGERALD: So “Virgo’s Groove” is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it’s just encompassing all the things that a lot of people love, especially me. I love all the elements she has included here. And it’s as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there’s, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think those two acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I’ve, you know, listened to this album over and over and over again, it’s going to be the one I’ll come back to. But overall, this song is beautiful.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “VIRGO’S GROOVE”)

BEYONCE: (Singing) Here, now, ice, bite, baby, lock yourself in now. I want him right here, right now, snuggled up on the couch, motorboat, baby, swerving, idling out of my blouse. I want him here, now. Baby, come. I can be the one to take you there. I can be the one to take you there on that magical ride.

FITZGERALD: It’s very obvious that she’s indebted to this music. And her, I think with this album, just came out and said, this is who I am, this is who I’m influenced by. And I want you to hear the beauty and what I also see that is beautiful.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA”)

BEYONCE: (singing) It’s the way you wear your emotions on both sleeves, oh, on your face when I tell you I have to go.

FITZGERALD: “Plastic Off The Sofa” is pure love and soul. And it’s so obvious that she’s singing for her man, Jay-Z, and having such a wonderful time reveling in her love for him and reveling in her adoration for him and even her adoration of herself. This song is a kind of playful tribute to their relationship. So I think this one stands out from the others because I think this one is more of a soulful beat. And she’s definitely using it to the fullest of her ability to, like, let people know how in love she is.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA”)

BEYONCE: (singing) We don’t need the acceptance of the world. They are too hard on me. They’re too hard on you, boy. I will always be your secret weapon in your arsenal, your arsenal.

FITZGERALD: So her 2016 album, ‘Lemonade,’ which focused directly on the kind of difficulties she was facing in her relationship at that time, I think, is worlds away from where we are today. today, not only because of all the things that have happened since 2016 until now, but also because they healed and reunited. So for her to release this album, you know, 2022 years later and feel like, you know, she’s absolutely madly in love and she feels like she has so much to express in terms of love adoration and out of all those fuzzy feelings inside, I feel like she’s giving us permission to forgive and also giving us permission to move on.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “PURE/HONEY”)

BEYONCE: (Singing) It’s pure. Bad, bad, bad left. Money, money right. You two can meet in the middle, dance the night away. Remove all or just a little, if you wish. It’s pure. It should cost a billion to look this good.

FITZGERALD: So “Pure/Honey” is all about the ballroom. It’s such a dedication to black and brown queer culture. She samples a Kevin Aviance song titled “The Feeling,” and it’s just a quintessential queer house track.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “PURE/HONEY”)

BEYONCE: (Singing) Bossy B, kisses, cheek right then left, mwah, future, rebirth, study my technique, all the pretty boys down.

BEYONCE: It’s really time for her to let go and let us do the same. And I feel like the song is kind of at the heart of what it wants to say with this whole album, which is to say it pays homage to a community and a culture that love. And now she’s finally giving that love back in a very, very concrete way.

CORLEY: That was writer and music critic Kiana Fitzgerald talking about Beyonce’s new album, “Renaissance,” which is out now. And if you want to hear more about Kiana’s thoughts, tune into NPR’s pop culture happy hour. They’ll take a deep dive on Beyonce’s album in an upcoming episode. You can find this wherever you get your podcasts.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “PURE/HONEY”)

BEYONCE: (Singing) Devil’s on my shoulder, as taboo as you want, naughty is my guilty pleasure, naughty, naughty girl, if you press it, baby, it’s pretty…

