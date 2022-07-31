Zac Brown Band make triumphant ‘return’ to Pine Knob – Macomb Daily





The Zac Brown Band has marked quite a special moment in the metro area, from a breakout performance at Downtown Hoedown to the New Years Eve grand opening at Joe Louis Arena and headlining Comerica Park. But the Georgian band’s show on Friday night, July 29, at the Pine Knob Music Theater was probably its best yet. Returning to the area for the first time in four years and in theaters for the first time since 2017, Brown and company celebrated their 20th anniversary with a performance unlike any they’ve tried over the years. The semi-conceptual show, tied to the band’s 20th anniversary, split its two and a half hours (plus two 10-minute intermissions) into three “acts,” each with a different look and flavor. The troupe made sure fans knew they had a new album, playing six tracks from last year’s ‘The Comeback’, but it was overall a celebration of a band that stayed bold and vital and which, as Brown told the more than 14,000 Pine Button fans, retooled and revitalized after the pandemic hiatus. Brown started the evening solo, playing “Toes” on a set styled like the bars in the Southeast where the band started, with HDTVs and fans seated on stools and family members watching from the sidelines. He then brought in his bandmates a couple at a time, starting with multi-instrumentalist John Driskell Hopkins and fiddler Jimmy DeMartini for the traditional couple of “Free” and Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” then adding the rest, including new member Caroline Jones. , as well as stories about how he met them and what they bring to the group. The full complement crammed into space for renditions of “Homegrown,” “Sweet Annie,” “Wild Palomino,” and “Same Boat,” plus a country covers mix of Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight,” Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen” and the theme song to “9 to 5”. After the first intermission which included a moving video in which Hopkins spoke about his battle with ALS and the ZBB’s Hop tot the Cure campaign, the band’s ranks grew to 14, with a three-man horn section and two female backing vocalists. , for “Keep Me in Mind” funk and a full-scale flash concert on a multi-tiered stage with a backdrop of trees and woods hanging overhead. This 45 segment was highlighted by the Caribbean flavor “Jump Right In,” a furious jam with opener Robert Randolph on “GA Clay” and a closing pairing of “Knee Deep” with Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing.” But the real best was yet to come. The final segment of the concert found the ZBB in new, more formal (rather) outfits and joined by Randolph and his Family Band for a 25-minute cover medley. The fiery and wide-ranging antics ranged from KC & the Sunshine Band’s “That’s the Way (I Like It)” and the Commodore’s “Brick House” (sung by Randolph) to Bel Biv hits Devoe, Prince and Michael Jackson, with all ZBB members take a lead vocal, some do better than others but all are clearly having as much fun as those in the crowd. Hopkins performed Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” and percussionist Daniel de los Reyes came out on top for Pharrell Williams’ “Happy”, while Brown himself took Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” and exchanged verses with his comrades on “Fly by Silk Sonic”. With me.” And that night, only the band came up with Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” as an excuse to hear everyone at Pine Knob sing the South Detroit line. The night ended with a medley of the ZBB’s ‘Colder Weather’ and the Eagles’ ‘Take it to the Limit’, followed by the band’s breakthrough 2008 hit ‘Chicken Fried’ and promises not to let another four years go by. before seeing the band again. And while there will certainly be more memorable ZBB moments in the future, it will be hard to top what the group delivered on Friday.

