Zac Brown Band make triumphant ‘return’ to Pine Knob – Macomb Daily

The Zac Brown Band has marked quite a special moment in the metro area, from a breakout performance at Downtown Hoedown to the New Years Eve grand opening at Joe Louis Arena and headlining Comerica Park.

But the Georgian band’s show on Friday night, July 29, at the Pine Knob Music Theater was probably its best yet.

Returning to the area for the first time in four years and in theaters for the first time since 2017, Brown and company celebrated their 20th anniversary with a performance unlike any they’ve tried over the years. The semi-conceptual show, tied to the band’s 20th anniversary, split its two and a half hours (plus two 10-minute intermissions) into three “acts,” each with a different look and flavor. The troupe made sure fans knew they had a new album, playing six tracks from last year’s ‘The Comeback’, but it was overall a celebration of a band that stayed bold and vital and which, as Brown told the more than 14,000 Pine Button fans, retooled and revitalized after the pandemic hiatus.

Zac Brown and (left to right) bandmates Warren DeMartini and John Driskell Hopkins perform Friday, July 29 at the Pine Knob Music Theater (Photo by Mike Ferdinande)
Brown started the evening solo, playing “Toes” on a set styled like the bars in the Southeast where the band started, with HDTVs and fans seated on stools and family members watching from the sidelines. He then brought in his bandmates a couple at a time, starting with multi-instrumentalist John Driskell Hopkins and fiddler Jimmy DeMartini for the traditional couple of “Free” and Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” then adding the rest, including new member Caroline Jones. , as well as stories about how he met them and what they bring to the group. The full complement crammed into space for renditions of “Homegrown,” “Sweet Annie,” “Wild Palomino,” and “Same Boat,” plus a country covers mix of Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight,” Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen” and the theme song to “9 to 5”.

