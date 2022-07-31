Entertainment
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor is a good actor; it’s time to stop the jibes ‘nepo kid’
Janhvi Kapoors Good Luck Jerry was released Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. In his short career, this is Janhvis’ third direct OTT release (following Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020). By the way, two of them contain his finest performances and prove that the young actor has enormous potential for growth. Since entering the industry with Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi has faced allegations of nepotism and favoritism which have helped her on her journey. After all, she is the daughter of screen legend Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and a known favorite of Karan Johar. But with Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi proves she can stay here based on her talent alone, withstanding all the nepo kid mockery that comes her way on social media. Read also : Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mainly due to her Sridevi parents, Boney Kapoor
There are two allegations or accusations that trolls often like to throw at Janhvi – that she cannot act and that she is in the industry because of her connections. The internet and Kangana Ranauts new favorite derogatory term nepo kid have often been used for her. Movies like Roohi didn’t help. But in a career that has seen just six outings, that accusation has little merit. In Good Luck Jerry, she plays a Bihari migrant in Punjab, two worlds that are completely foreign to her. And yet, she manages to do them justice. His Bihari dialect is good if not perfect. Sure, Mita Vashisht (who plays his mother) does it better, but doing anything worse than an actor of his caliber is something to celebrate.
The problem with Janhvi was twofold. The first is, of course, that fans, and even critics, love to compare her to her mother Sridevi. Pitting any actor against a talent like Sridevi is unfair. She was a once-in-a-generation actress. There has never been one like her and there probably never will be. But Janhvi doesn’t have to be her. She just has to be the best version of herself and that should be enough.
The second problem was his co-performers. During her brief career, Sridevi found herself sharing the frame with some of the best actors in the country. In Dhadak it was Ashutosh Rana, and in Ghost Stories Surekha Sikri and Vijay Varma. In Gunjan Saxena, her co-actors included Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh to name a few, while in Good Luck Jerry she shares screen space with Mita Vashisht and Deepak Dobriyal. They are terrific performers and audiences invariably compare her to their performances. And indeed, it is short, but most would. And if Gunjan Saxena and Good Luck Jerry have shown anything, it’s that the gap is closing. She no longer feels out of place in a scene with a star actor. She holds her ground and delivers measured performances that any young actor should be proud of.
What the layman often seems to get wrong about child Bollywood stars is that there is no cabal guaranteeing that they are left alone in the industry. Star children have something the proverbial exteriors don’t: visibility. Even before signing their first films, they spent years in the public eye. With their millions of social media followers and devoted fans, child stars can draw attention to a project that other newcomers can only dream of. This is why producers like to see them as safe bets. But this visibility can only put its foot inside the door. Yes, for many this is a big problem. But then so many child stars fade away after great debuts because they just don’t have the talent or the drive. Janhvi has both, in abundance.
Good Luck Jerry sees Janhvi perform the enviable task of carrying a movie on her shoulders and she handles it beautifully. Now, could she have had this chance if she wasn’t Janhvi Kapoor? Probably not! Few young actors would be given seminal films so early in their careers. There, his star kid status certainly helps. But like I said, that just gets her through the door. Beyond that, she needs to make sure through her talent that she continues to have those chances in the future as well. The moment the producers feel there’s another easier actor on the pocket who fits the bill, they’ll flock to her. Capitalism trumps nepotism, always! But until then, let Janhvi bask in her success and maybe enjoy watching her on screen ourselves. Good luck Janhvi!
