Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel ‘missing’: AGN says Nollywood actors missing, police provide update





Where is this photo from? Instagram/@okerekecynthia21/@clemsonagbogidi July 30, 2022 Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi miss Nollywood actors, according to Actors Guild of Nigeria [AGN] do not advertise. AGN suspects that these two popular Nollywood actors who are their members have been kidnapped by kidnappers. Monalisa Chinda Coker, who is the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria breaks this news for a statement she shares for social media and writes; “Please make us all alert to the troubling situation…We fervently pray for safety and home to return as soon as possible.” According to Monalisa, family members of two actors report missing. Na after dem no back from a filming location for Ozalla town, Enugu state for south east region. AGN we are an umbrella group of Nollywood actors, come suspect say e be like say kidnappers don gbab dem, suspicion wey dey under investigation now. Police are investigating a case of missing pesins Enugu State Police Command told BCC Igbo that the car believed to belong to actress Cynthia Okereke had been spotted. Tok-tok Pesin Police, say they received a message about a red car they see for Four-Corners along the Enugu-Portharcourt highway. Daniel Ndukwe said he received the message on Friday morning July 29 and around 11:00 a.m. police confirmed that the car belonged to Cynthia Okereke. On Saturday, BBC Pidgin hears from the police chief again for the latest update. “We have a report on a case of missing pesins.” The investigation does not begin to locate them and find out how they disappear, and tok. The police spokesman said they had launched an investigation into the red car that was seen and the missing person. Nollywood reacts to the case of the missing actors Meanwhile, the news of the alleged kidnapping of these Nollywood actors does not increase fear among members of the actors guild about security, Monalisa tok. In the interest of dis, di AGN President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas don orders that all actors avoid going to the outskirts of cities to film. He said full security coverage was provided to ensure the actor’s safety. Oga Rollas said he was shocked by the incident and asked security agencies to expedite investigations leading to the actors’ safe rescue. Additionally, reacting to the news, veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, tweets to Nigerian leaders saying this gatz kidnapping incident must stop; “Just see a press release Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, two @actorsguildNg members suspected of being kidnapped. Dem neva back from filming location for Ozalla Town, Enugu. Chairman @MBuhari, VP @ProfOsinbajo, Mr. Speaker @femigbaja, @PoliceNG . tell gatz to stop!” Who is Cynthia Okereke Where is this photo from? Instagram/@okerekecynthia21 Cynthia Okereke is a veteran Nollywood actor who has acted in many movies. A popular film in which she acted is Osuofia in London (2003). She also acted for oda movies like , Idemili (2014), Katakata (2021) and odas. Earlier this year, a Nigerian pastor, Jeremiah Omoto, posted on his social media page how we surprised actress Cynthia Okereke and veteran ODA actress, Chinwo Owoh with car gifts. Who to be Clemson Cornel Where is this photo from? Instagram/@clemsonagbogidi Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi is a veteran Nollywood actor who has also starred in many movies. For his Instagram handle, Clemson calls imsef Nollywood Chief Priest as a role that plays well for movies. I am the latest post for instagram on the behind the scenes video of a movie where I am a native doctor. Some of the movies he has featured according to IMDB are; Agunnia the warrior (2021), Idemili, Royal War and Odes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/articles/c9958zzpq8xo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos