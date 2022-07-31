Las Vegas Vacationer Says Planet Hollywood Flooding Was Scary





A monsoon hit Las Vegas Thursday night, causing power outages and flash flooding.

Planet Hollywood and a number of Strip casinos were flooded.

“Nothing could capture that amount of water,” vacationer Lashundra Woods told Insider. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> A Las Vegas holidaymaker said flooding at Planet Hollywood during the monsoon was frightening and she was “in shock”. LaShundra Woods had just returned from dinner with her family when she walked into the hotel and saw people gathering around the card tables, watching water gushing from the hotel’s high ceilings. “Nothing could capture that amount of water,” she told Insider. “It was raining like it was raining from the inside.” Woods, who captured the extraordinary weather event on TikTok, said that in addition to flooding, debris began falling from the ceiling: “I started to panic that the ceiling was going to collapse,” she said. Planet Hollywood and a number of Strip casinos were inundated by the monsoon that hit the city on thursday night. Homes and apartments in the area were also damaged by the flash floods. According to the American Red Cross in Nevada, more than 30 residents were displaced when high winds toppled trees into an apartment building. The American Red Cross of Nevada (@RedCrossNevada) July 30, 2022 Megan Poff, data manager for the US Geological Survey’s Nevada Water Science Center, told Insider that the monsoon season typically occurs in July and September sporadically across the state. “You can be standing in one place and it’s dry, but you can look across the valley and see the precipitation falling somewhere there,” Poff told Insider. She said what made this weekend’s storm unusual was that it landed directly on the Las Vegas Strip. Thursday, the The National Weather Service in Las Vegas said some areas of the city saw more than 1 inch of rain, which is rare given the region’s dry and arid climate. In a interview with ABC News, John Adair, a meteorologist, said the Las Vegas area receives a total average of 4.2 inches of rain per year. According to Clark County Twitter accountthe city is currently assessing the damage and cleaning up the debris. Planet Hollywood did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

