From Disha Patani’s Cruze to Nana Patekar’s Jeep Mahindra
We are all used to seeing Bollywood celebrities in expensive cars. But not everyone is inclined towards luxury. there are still a few who prefer regular mass-segment cars, which are common on the roads. Here is a list of those Bollywood actresses who chose the humble regular cars over the exotic ones.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara is one of the freshest faces in the industry and she has already become popular due to her outstanding performances. Sara rides around in a white-colored old-generation Honda CR-V powered by a 2.4-liter gasoline engine. Recently, Sara Ali Khan also received a brand new Jeep Compass, which has not been out of the garage for a long time.
Disha Patani
Young Bollywood actress Disha Patani owns two fairly modest cars. These are the Chevrolet Cruze and the Honda Civic, both D-segment sedans. While now you see her mostly in her Mercedes E-Class or the BMW 5-Series, she used to travel a lot in her Cruze and Civic there. some time ago. Disha has also been spotted driving her Honda Civic on several occasions.
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan is a fashion diva and drives around in extremely luxurious vehicles, including a brand new Range Rover Vogue. Malaika also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta which she uses often. She was also spotted driving around the car on her own. Malaika has the 2.7-liter petrol automatic version of the car, which offers a very smooth and quiet ride.
Sonakshi Sharma
Sonakshi Sharma was recently spotted in an older generation Hyundai Creta. While the actress hasn’t been seen on the big screen for a long time, she makes plenty of public appearances.
Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar is a renowned Bollywood actress. Patekar is a humble person and stays away from the camera at social events. Apart from its usual cars, Patekar also has a Mahindra CJ4A. The CJ4A is quite versatile and had an extended wheelbase. The car shared the engine with CJ3B, which is a 2.2 liter petrol engine producing around 72 hp and 154 Nm. It gets a three-speed transmission and a 4-wheel drive system.
John Abraham
John is a car enthusiast. His personal collection of cars and bikes includes vehicles, such as the Nissan GT-R. An enthusiast himself, John also owns a Maruti Gypsy. The actor has been spotted several times in his white Gypsy King and has kept the off-roader in stock condition. The Gypsy is the most affordable 4X4 vehicle you can buy in India and is widely used by the Indian Army. John allegedly donated the Gypsy to an animal shelter.
John Abraham owns a few sports cars but when it comes to tackling Mumbai traffic he prefers the Gypsy or the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. As John prefers to drive himself, he is often spotted reaching events in his V-Cross.
Gul Panag
Gul Panag loves expeditions and is also a car enthusiast. She often rides motorcycles on her adventures and also has a heavily modified Mahindra Scorpio getaway in her garage. Modified by Jaskirat Nagra of Sarbloh Motors, the Scorpio receives many additions like a roof tent, chemical toilets, a winch on the modified front bumper, etc.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is known to be extremely picky when it comes to his films. He is also known as a perfectionist and owns a fleet of luxury cars including the Bentley Continental GT and the Mercedes-Benz S-Guard. Aamir owns a few modest cars like a Mahindra XUV 500 and a Toyota Fortuner. The Next-Gen Fortuner isn’t used much by Aamir when he goes to events, but he certainly uses it when he wants to be discreet.
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff is a huge BMW fan and even owns an M5. However, the actor also owns a few modest cars, including the good old Toyota Innova and Toyota Fortuner. Jackie has been spotted fairly regularly in the proven MUV and he often drives the car himself. Toyota Innova is known for its comfortable ride and rock-solid reliability.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline bought the Compass last year in a bright red color. She is often spotted with the car. The Sri Lankan actress also continues to post pictures with the compass, which shows her love for the car. The exact Compass engine option it has is not known, but the Compass is also powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 170hp and a maximum torque of 350Nm. Jacqueline also gifted a Jeep Compass to her makeup artist shortly after buying the car.
Dino Morea
Dino Morea did well in Bollywood, in his day, but then slowly faded from the big screen. Dino loves cycling and owns quite a few two-wheelers. However, whenever he needs a car, he uses the older generation Ford Endeavour. Dino was spotted driving the real American blue SUV himself. He also owns a Range Rover.
