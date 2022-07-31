Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Outperforms Bollywood Movies





Image source: INDIA TV Ticket office Vikrant Rona Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 3 Collections: Kichcha Sudeep’s film did outstanding business at the box office within the first three days of its release. The movie topped the entire collections of several Bollywood movies when it opened itself. The power of the southern star has once again proven beneficial in attracting people to theaters. Also starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, the film garnered positive reactions from audiences. Vikrant Rona Box Office Report Day 3 Released on 2,500 screens globally on Thursday (compared to 5,250 in the case of ‘Shamshera’), the Kichcha Sudeep star looks set to join other pan-Indian South Indian productions that have made operate cash registers overtime. Its day one performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal “KGF: Chapter 2” debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of “James”, “KGF: Chapter 1” and the dog movie ‘777 Charlie’ in that order. With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, “Vikrant Rona” managed to establish a connection with the millennial crowd and families. The fantasy superhero movie was well done and at the same time relatable, according to critics. After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it’s Kichcha Sudeep’s turn to put on the southern charm for a pan-Indian audience. Sudeep’s mannerisms and swag quotient just might have youngsters emulating him. About Vikrant Rona ‘Vikrant Rona’, is a 3D superhero film which was made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, directed by Anup Bhandari and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, ‘Vikrant Rona’ also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the lead roles. Don’t miss these: Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 9: Ek Villain Returns, Vikrant Rona Smashes Ranbir Kapoor Film Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood Film Manages To Draw Audiences Into Theaters Latest entertainment news

