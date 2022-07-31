5 Iconic Bollywood Films To Rewatch On Friendship Day | The star of the day





5 iconic Bollywood films to rewatch on Friendship Day. Photo: Collected

“>







5 iconic Bollywood films to rewatch on Friendship Day. Photo: Collected Friends make every day a little better and life a whole lot more joyful. They are an important part of our growth and are one of our greatest support systems. We have come across various forms of friendship in Bollywood movies. While Karan Johar called it love, his other contemporaries explored the multifaceted nature of this relationship. On Friendship Day, here are five Bollywood movies you could rewatch with your best friends. 3 idiots For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star's Google News channel. 3 idiots. Photos: collected







3 idiots. Photos: collected It’s the first movie that comes to mind when we think of friendships and Bollywood. Truth be told, we all got together a bit in the lives of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan. Director Rajkumar Hirani, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Boman Irani, is heartbreaking and humorous on an equal level. What makes this film special is the simplicity with which it captures human emotions. It’s a nostalgic stroll down memory lane and takes us back to the days when an “All is well” solved all problems instantly. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Three best friends, a long journey and lots of memories, he has all the right elements to make this list. Zoya Akhtar’s film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif, is the perfect tribute to adult friendship. Their scenic journey shot through exotic locations in Spain not only brought these different characters together, but also made us relate to them on a different level. The film would make you want to go on a road trip with friends, it would teach you the golden rules of friendship, and it has all the laughter you need to wash away your worries. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ayan Mukherji’s film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, is a heartwarming watch for most of us. From the cinematography to the songs, colorful script and brilliant acting, this film is a wonderful celebration of friendship. It teaches us to appreciate life and the people who make it worth living. It explores themes related to love, trust, forgiveness, while managing to add a spark of pleasure. One of the reasons I love this movie is because it sets crazy friendship goals with a mutual group of friends. He finds the perfect ratio between dreams and reality, which is worth it. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Most people remember this movie for how it romanticized an entire generation of friendships turning into cute love stories. While that trope surely worked as a romantic comedy, I think back to the film through the stories shared by a group of friends. The love story doesn’t feel forced and at the end of the day, it’s just the story of two people finding their common interests. The plot, however, deserves special applause because of the extended group of friends who do everything to make each other happy. We see many small connections but it ends on a rather illustrious note, with everyone despising what life has to offer. Mimi This Netflix blockbuster has garnered a lot of appreciation for the brilliant depiction of surrogacy culture in India. He spoke of the untold stories of many victims and shed light on this often overlooked aspect of our society. Besides being a real artist, this story is about two friends who don’t let themselves down. When the protagonist’s world shatters, she has her friend and a support system ready to fight everyone. It shows how selfless friendship can be and how often we forget to appreciate those who support us when we need them most. The author is an IBA, DU student and freelance journalist who enjoys reading, doodling and blogging. Email: [email protected]

