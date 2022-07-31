Corsets gained momentum in the 18th century when women wore these cage-like belts over their ensembles. Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor have revived corsets but in a more functional and comfortable way.

Disha once walked the premiere red carpet and turned heads in a white corset. Disha chose a strapless white corset that showed off enough of her gorgeous curves. She gave the look a casual edge by pairing it with classic ripped jeans. Disha further stylized the look with black and white strappy heels that made her look taller than ever. A diamond-studded choker served as the best accessory for the white and blue outfit.

On the other hand, Janhvi chose a blue denim corset from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil for her promotion look. Janhvi’s structured strapless outfit featured a color block detail and metallic studded rivets. This one was tucked into high-waisted denim pants to meet the corresponding code. She opted for gold mini hoop earrings and white strappy stilettos.

