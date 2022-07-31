Actor Jeff Pat Healy collapsed while filming ‘Nippy’





You better call Saul Season 6 Episode 10, “Nippy,” featured one of the show’s most elaborate schemes. Gene Takovic planned a mall robbery so Jeff, the taxi driver, wouldn’t report him to the police. The episode required a lot of errands from actor Pat Healy, who ended up collapsing on set. [SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 Nippy.] Pat Healy as Jeff in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television Gene pulls off an epic mall robbery in “Better Call Saul” episode “Nippy” The You better call Saul The Season 6 episode “Nippy” took place entirely in Gene Takovic’s timeline. In Season 5, a taxi driver named Jeff recognized Gene as Saul Goodman. Gene decided to take matters into his own hands. In “Nippy”, he befriends Jeff’s mother and convinces Jeff that what he wants is to participate in the game. Gene then comes up with a scheme to distract the mall’s security guards, giving Jeff some time to run and rob the store. He even forces Jeff to practice his speed on a marked obstacle course in the snow. Pat Healy went all out for the role and even ended up collapsing on set. Pat Healy collapsed after running at high altitude Pat Healy worked alongside the legendary Carol Burnett while filming the You better call Saul episode “Nippy”. Burnett portrayed Marion, Jeff’s mother. “He’s a person I’ve known for as long as I can remember. Carol was on TV in our house, so it just didn’t seem like a real thing,” Healy said during an episode of the Better call Saul Insider podcast. When Healy arrived on set, he was introduced to his on-screen mother. “Someone said, ‘Oh Carol wants to meet you.’ And in my mind, I was just thinking, ‘Oh, Carol the show’s producer or something.’ And I heard: ‘Is this my son?’ of a trailer and I walked in, and there she was. Healy also had a lot of errands to run, and the altitude in New Mexico hit him hard. “I came over, and we got into the thick of it, and we started shooting stuff in the mall with me running,” the actor said on the podcast. “It was probably the second or third day I was there that I was there, and I was still adjusting to the altitude a bit, and I had been running for about 10 hours one day. , and I collapsed in need of oxygen, I was dehydrated and had to be driven home. Pat Healy replaced Don Harvey as Jeff You better call Saul fans have probably noticed that Pat Healy is not the same actor who plays Jeff in seasons 4 and 5 of You better call Saul. “Don Harvey, the original Jeff the Cabbie, has scheduling conflicts, and we absolutely couldn’t get him on the show,” editor Chris McCaleb said during an episode. from the Serie. Better call Saul Insider podcast. Harvey’s version of Jeff is aggressive and a bit scary, but Healy brings out a different side to the character. “Nippy” writer Alison Tatlock told Entertainment Weekly, “We meet Pat Healy’s version of Jeff after the roles have already turned. He walks into the kitchen and here is this bastard, who he thought he had power over, sitting there with his mother, which I think would be anyone’s worst nightmare. Watch the latest episodes of You better call Saul airs on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. RELATED: Better Call Saul: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/better-call-saul-season-6-jeff-actor-pat-healy-collapsed-filming-nippy.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos