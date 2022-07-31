Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in Hollywood parking lot





A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after being brutally beaten in a filmed attack on a mobile phone. The incident happened in a parking lot near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Cynthia Stergious after the Hollywood parking lot attack. “It must not have escalated into this situation,” said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke to CBSLA on Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. “I don’t understand how anyone can be so cruel.” Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to the face and body, said the attack in the parking lot happened in the early hours of Friday morning. “I have stitches here. It kinda hurts to talk a bit. I have stitches here. I have a bruise on my leg. It’s huge,” she said to CBSLA’s Lauren Pozen. She said she and her friends had just celebrated her 26th birthday at Revel Lounge. As they all walked back to their cars across the street, she said two men approached them in the garage. “Words were exchanged. I don’t know what was said, when a friend of mine was hit on the head,” Stergious said. The 26-year-old said those same men then began to insult her and more words were exchanged between her and the men. Soon after, she said her mind went blank. The video taken of the assault is extremely graphic and difficult to watch. “I just remember being knocked down. He punched me in the face. He punched me in the face several times, but I was already unconscious by then,” Stergious said. She said one of the men ran her over in front of a car and threatened to run her over. It was then that her friends grabbed her body and carried her away. In the aftermath of the attack, Stergious said she didn’t understand why it all happened and wanted the perpetrators off the streets, so no other women were put in this position. “I was already on the floor and he kept doing what he was doing, and on top of that he was ready to crush me. He didn’t care,” she told CBSLA. A parking attendant where the incident happened told CBSLA there were cameras in the garage, though it’s unclear if they captured the attack. It is currently unknown who the men seen attacking Stergious in the video are, although investigators are now working to track down his attackers. CBSA staff The CBS LA staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSLA.com.

