Advice for aspiring actors – The Hindu

Land I welcome you into our fold, my friend, and let me introduce you to its joys and sorrows; its labors and difficulties; its triumphs and indulgences and it has allowed me to rid myself of the debt that countless teachers, fellow artists and friends have accumulated in terms of advice and assistance; reproaches and rebuttals; praise and congratulations for my amateur attempts and my follies as an actor. I realize that I don’t know enough to start giving unsolicited advice. However, I also realize that there are so many things an actor has to learn or unlearn on their own. So that the learning curve is reduced and the aspiring actor does not continue to make a fool of himself, as I have done, I venture to share with him the basic do’s and don’ts that I gleaned from experience.

I’ve always been fascinated by actors who could make their acting so simple and make acting seem like something that takes very little effort. Never be fooled by this, my friend. Acting is hard work and it takes a lifelong commitment. One would assume that this would be basic advice for a neophyte, but it is not. An older actor needs to work harder than a young one to avoid repeating himself or becoming his own caricature. Allow me to share with you the opinion of one of the theater legends of our time, Konstantin Stanislavsky.

An actor must work all his life, cultivate his mind, systematically train his talent, develop his character; he must never despair and never give up on this main goal of loving his art with all his might and loving it selflessly.

While this advice is fairly common that an actor should keep honing their craft and be ready for any opportunity that may come their way, young people aren’t told much about how they should go about it. I’ve learned through trial and error that the following should be an essential DIY list for any budding actor.

An actor must read a lot. Usually, a typical actor rarely reads anything other than his scripts or a weird review. I firmly believe that every actor should have the habit of reading voraciously. He could choose anything from poems to short stories; from film reviews to autobiographies; and folk tales to just about anything under the sun. It is imperative for an actor to have a fertile imagination and a living inner landscape to enable him to endure the rigors of his craft. And there’s no better way to get it than to read.

An actor has to watch a lot of stage performances. The wider the range of creative performances one is exposed to, the more mature one becomes. Again, the list should not end with full plays, but should also include dance recitals, mime shows, street theater, magic shows, etc. Personally, I consider any stage performance, whether silent or vocal, instrumental or pantomimic, a potential classroom for an actor aficionado. You can learn a lot by watching performances, even if it sometimes means learning what not to do!

An actor must observe life. Since an actor models his roles on real characters (and must not appear contrived), he must never stop observing. Many limps or perfect stutters, looks or gestures have their origin in an ordinary individual. There is this interesting piece of folklore told by Sir Laurence Olivier in one of his books. A young actor once decided to visit London Zoo while preparing for the role of the Fool in King Lear. As he stood in front of the cage that housed baboons, he noticed that someone was standing behind him. He turned around and found an older actor watching him intently. After pausing for a few moments, the older actor smiled at him, then pointed to the cage that housed baboons. When I played the fool, he said, I was the one in the corner with the red stocking.

An actor must ask himself a lot of questions. This is the most difficult of all the advice I’ve given, and it stems from an actor’s requirement to be as inquisitively curious as a child. He must be rid of all prejudice and preconceived ideas and must be willing in all sincerity to first understand the script and then the director’s vision. It’s easy to forget that the play is originally conceived by the playwright and then dressed for audience consumption by the director. Many actors misinterpret their involvement in a play and focus too much on themselves or start stepping on other people’s toes. Unless the actor is intentionally curious to understand what is expected of him, he can never precisely identify the scope of work that exists in each piece for the actor to exploit.

An actor must learn to accept praise and criticism with serenity. Since an actor’s work is almost always painstakingly observed, carefully documented, and brazenly commented on, it is bound to elicit unbridled praise and harsh criticism in equal proportion. It is imperative that an actor does not allow either of them to dominate and control him. While adulation and applause can go to your head, bad reviews can shake your confidence and seriously inhibit your abilities.

An actor should never display reckless bravado on stage. Despite the fact that audiences love improvisations and swoon over actors who have the power to make people laugh even when it doesn’t seem possible to do so, an actor should refrain from doing so. It is common for actors to resort to gallery acting and begin to wait and act out audience reactions. As a general rule, this should not happen. On the one hand, there is a big difference between a comedian and a theater actor. In addition, it can confuse the other actors and disrupt the rhythm of the planned performance. Unless an action, remark or movement is part of the design and unless it has been tried out in rehearsals, it should not be allowed to be part of the execution.

I hesitated to instruct an aspiring actor in the merits of voice training, body movement, expression building, and balance. I realize that all of these tricks and many more of our craft are best learned with experience.

I find acting so noble that I often wish I had the courage to embrace it as a full-time practitioner of the art. But I did not do it. And for anyone who has, or wishes in the future, I have great respect and admiration. And that’s why I didn’t miss any opportunity to welcome new talent into our brood. So my young friend, on behalf of my brothers, I welcome you back to this passionate world of ours, which is both immensely satisfying and horribly self-deprecating; who has the power to bestow upon his practitioner riches, adulation and power beyond his wildest imagination or strangely, to destroy an actor so that he is left with yesterday’s clippings and without nothing else.

Come on, put on your acting cap and break your leg!

[email protected]