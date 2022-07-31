



The recent film RK/RKay is directed by which actor-director? Rahul Bose Anurag Kashyap Naseeruddin Shah Rajat Kapoor Answer: Rajat Kapoor RK/Rkay is a Bollywood comedy-drama film written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film stars Kapoor along with Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. The film, which has been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, was theatrically released in India on July 22, 2022 to critical acclaim, reviews calling it a captivating watch. Actor, writer and director Rajat Kapoor is a versatile individual. Delhi, India is Kapoor’s birthplace. His early interest in cinema brought him to Pune to study at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). A beginner in parallel cinema, Kapoor made his acting debut in Kumar Shahani’s film Khayal Gatha in 1989. Later he started writing and directing scenes. The movie Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One was directed by him (1997). In the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, where he played Preity Zinta’s uncle, Kapoor made his significant popular debut. Her role in Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding garnered her wide attention. Since then he has written, directed and starred in a number of critically acclaimed films such as Corporate, Bheja Fry, Siddharth: The Prisoner and Iti Mrinilani (Bengali Film). He co-wrote and directed the independent film Raghu Romeo in 2003, which won Best Hindi Feature Film at the National Film Awards. Two other national awards went to Kapoor, first for the non-feature documentary Tarana and then for the short Hypnothesis. He has had roles in TV series like Kabhie Kabhie), Agnipariksha, Vansh and Amar Prem. He hosts the three-week discussion program Lounge, which airs on NDTV Good Times. Amazon Quiz: Who was the man in the series in the recently concluded ODI series between India and England? Amazon Quiz: What is the parent organization of this company? Amazon Quiz: What is the name of the eye and vision doctor? Amazon Quiz: The recent RK/RKay film is directed by which actor-director? Amazon Quiz: President-elect Draupadi Murmu, was born in a remote village in which state?

