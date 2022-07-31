Night economy can help boost consumption

People visit the Beicang cultural and creative block in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, June 3, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



Given the stressful nature of working in cities and the hectic pace of city life, after-work hours have become an important time for people to release some of the stress and meet their social and recreational needs. As summer temperatures rise, so does the nighttime economy.

What constitutes the nocturnal economy is essentially the consumption of city dwellers from 6:00 in the evening to 6:00 the next morning. Data shows that post-normal working hours are the “prime time” for consumption in urban areas. For example, sales in large shopping centers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. represent more than half of the total for the day.

On Taobao, the peak transaction time is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with nighttime consumption accounting for more than 36% of the day’s total. Also, the peak time for visiting short video websites such as TikTok and Kwai is from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. And takeout food and drink orders between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. the next day have increased dramatically.

Major cities in China and abroad have introduced many measures in recent years to promote the night economy. Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing have issued several policies and developed world-class consumer centers to promote the night economy. And cities like Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Xi’an, Chengdu, Wuhan and Changsha have implemented various promotional activities to boost nighttime consumption.

More than 40 foreign cities have issued policies related to the night economy. In fact, many cities boast a rich nightlife and use their thriving nightlife economy to attract foreign tourists.

Now that the consumer market is firmly on the road to recovery in China, the night economy can meet people’s social and recreational needs, facilitate the development of the service industry and increase domestic demand.

Thanks to the upgrading of consumption, the consumption of cultural, sports, entertainment and tourism services continues to increase. The nighttime economy not only provides local residents with growing consumption options such as shops, hangouts and entertainment venues, but also provides unique experiences such as shows and events to meet the diverse needs of different people. consumer groups.

It is dominated by service industries such as catering, culture, sports and recreation, which together will drive the overall development of the service industry in parallel with the increasing pace of urbanization. As the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves in China, the night economy can help increase market supply, promote the integrated development of business, travel, culture, sports and entertainment. other service industries.

The night economy is part of the trend towards post-industrial urbanization, and enhances the charm of a city while facilitating the movement of goods, capital and information, and the scope of the service sector. .

Contributing 65.4% to China’s economic growth in 2021, consumption remains the engine of growth and internal circulation.

To ensure the sustainable development of the nighttime economy in summer, governments and enterprises should make joint efforts to optimize the consumption environment and use innovative ways to increase consumption.

First, to meet the diversified consumption needs of local residents and foreign tourists, services such as dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor sports and travel should be combined with nightlife.

And advanced information technologies such as big data, cloud computing, mobile Internet, artificial intelligence and new business models should be used to create innovative nighttime scenarios to meet people’s needs in in terms of quality of life and stimulating the nocturnal economy.

Second, night economy brands should be developed by drawing on the experiences of cities around the world and promoting the integrated development of the tourism, culture, sports, exhibition and conference sectors.

Third, it is also necessary to improve urban management, urban infrastructure and public services, environmental sanitation, social security and traffic management. In addition, the authorities could consider extending the opening hours of museums, libraries and concert halls to attract more visitors for the development of the night economy.

And fourth, it is important for consumers to adopt a civilized behavior, and the authorities to promote a simple, moderate, green and carbon-free lifestyle to ensure the sustainable development of the night economy.

The author is a researcher at the Institute of Distribution and Consumption of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation affiliated with the Ministry of Commerce.

