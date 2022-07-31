Entertainment
Night economy can help boost consumption
Given the stressful nature of working in cities and the hectic pace of city life, after-work hours have become an important time for people to release some of the stress and meet their social and recreational needs. As summer temperatures rise, so does the nighttime economy.
What constitutes the nocturnal economy is essentially the consumption of city dwellers from 6:00 in the evening to 6:00 the next morning. Data shows that post-normal working hours are the “prime time” for consumption in urban areas. For example, sales in large shopping centers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. represent more than half of the total for the day.
On Taobao, the peak transaction time is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with nighttime consumption accounting for more than 36% of the day’s total. Also, the peak time for visiting short video websites such as TikTok and Kwai is from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. And takeout food and drink orders between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. the next day have increased dramatically.
Major cities in China and abroad have introduced many measures in recent years to promote the night economy. Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing have issued several policies and developed world-class consumer centers to promote the night economy. And cities like Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Xi’an, Chengdu, Wuhan and Changsha have implemented various promotional activities to boost nighttime consumption.
More than 40 foreign cities have issued policies related to the night economy. In fact, many cities boast a rich nightlife and use their thriving nightlife economy to attract foreign tourists.
Now that the consumer market is firmly on the road to recovery in China, the night economy can meet people’s social and recreational needs, facilitate the development of the service industry and increase domestic demand.
Thanks to the upgrading of consumption, the consumption of cultural, sports, entertainment and tourism services continues to increase. The nighttime economy not only provides local residents with growing consumption options such as shops, hangouts and entertainment venues, but also provides unique experiences such as shows and events to meet the diverse needs of different people. consumer groups.
It is dominated by service industries such as catering, culture, sports and recreation, which together will drive the overall development of the service industry in parallel with the increasing pace of urbanization. As the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves in China, the night economy can help increase market supply, promote the integrated development of business, travel, culture, sports and entertainment. other service industries.
The night economy is part of the trend towards post-industrial urbanization, and enhances the charm of a city while facilitating the movement of goods, capital and information, and the scope of the service sector. .
Contributing 65.4% to China’s economic growth in 2021, consumption remains the engine of growth and internal circulation.
To ensure the sustainable development of the nighttime economy in summer, governments and enterprises should make joint efforts to optimize the consumption environment and use innovative ways to increase consumption.
First, to meet the diversified consumption needs of local residents and foreign tourists, services such as dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor sports and travel should be combined with nightlife.
And advanced information technologies such as big data, cloud computing, mobile Internet, artificial intelligence and new business models should be used to create innovative nighttime scenarios to meet people’s needs in in terms of quality of life and stimulating the nocturnal economy.
Second, night economy brands should be developed by drawing on the experiences of cities around the world and promoting the integrated development of the tourism, culture, sports, exhibition and conference sectors.
Third, it is also necessary to improve urban management, urban infrastructure and public services, environmental sanitation, social security and traffic management. In addition, the authorities could consider extending the opening hours of museums, libraries and concert halls to attract more visitors for the development of the night economy.
And fourth, it is important for consumers to adopt a civilized behavior, and the authorities to promote a simple, moderate, green and carbon-free lifestyle to ensure the sustainable development of the night economy.
The author is a researcher at the Institute of Distribution and Consumption of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation affiliated with the Ministry of Commerce.
Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
Sources
2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202207/30/WS62e487baa310fd2b29e6f433.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- China has warned the US not to “play with fire” as tensions rise over the Taiwan dispute July 31, 2022
- Trump: Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap for ‘Death Merchant’ Doesn’t ‘Seem Like a Very Good Swap’ July 31, 2022
- Indonesia: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake offshore Aceh province at around 10:03 on July 31 July 31, 2022
- Bullet Train: UK Release Date, Age Rating, Cast, Plot & Runtime July 31, 2022
- From Disha Patani’s Cruze to Nana Patekar’s Jeep Mahindra July 31, 2022